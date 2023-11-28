China Cut Flowers Market Outlook Report 2023-2029: Forecasts by Flower Types, Application, Sales Channel and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Cut Flowers Market Outlook: Market Forecast By Flower Types, By Application, By Sales Channel And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Cut Flower Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2023-2029. 

China's cut flower market witnessed significant growth during the past years owing to the continuous hosting of exhibitions. For instance, 1,807 economic and trade exhibitions were held in 2022. Also, the country has seen an increase in the number of online shoppers from 533.3 million in 2017 to 842.1 million in 2021 which has also promoted the cut flower industry. Additionally, Shenyang New World EXPO which would be witnessing around 700,000 visitors throughout the year 2023 would greatly influence the cut flower market.

As urbanization continues in China, there is a rising demand for flowers among urban residents. Flowers are increasingly seen as a way to beautify living spaces and enhance the quality of life. The growing middle class and changing lifestyles, with an emphasis on personal expression and gifting, are driving the demand for cut flowers in China's urban areas.

Moreover, e-commerce platforms are putting efforts into the improvisation of logistics and distribution chains in tier 4 & 5 cities along with remote areas to reach out to a maximum number of consumers. Also, upcoming events and corporate functions would require cut flowers for welcoming delegates and decoration of venues which would bolster the market for cut flowers in the coming years.

Market by Flower Types

Rose garnered the highest revenue share in the cut flower market of China and the same trend is expected to continue in the coming years owing to the rising gifting culture as roses are often chosen as gifts to express love, admiration, and gratitude.

Market by Application

By application, the commercial sector acquired a major revenue share in the cut flower market of China on the back of events hosted across the country as the events led to the welcoming of delegates, exhibitors, and visitors in large numbers, thus, the cut flower was used in greeting them and in the decoration of venues as well. However, the residential sector would grow at a faster pace in the forthcoming years owing to the rising trend of 'Home Flowers' to decorate homes.

Market by Sales Channel

Offline sales channel has garnered the highest revenue share in China cut flower market as a majorly cut flower is being sold in flower shops which is further boosted by the supermarkets since they have also started selling cut flowers as a new trend by realizing the growing demand among the people. However, it is expected that the online segment would have faster growth in the coming years as people are preferring more due to lower rates and good quality.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market.
  • 11 Years Market Numbers.
  • Historical Data Starting from 2019 to 2022.
  • Base Year: 2022
  • Forecast Data until 2029.
  • Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.
  • Major Upcoming Developments and Projects

Key Highlights of the Report

  • China Cut Flower Market Overview
  • China Cut Flower Market Outlook
  • China Cut Flower Market Forecast
  • Historical Market Data and Forecast of China Cut Flower Market Revenues, for the Period 2019-2029F
  • Historical Market Data and Forecast of China Cut Flower Market Revenues, By Flower Types, for the Period 2019-2029F
  • Historical Market Data and Forecast of China Cut Flower Market Revenues, By Application, for the Period 2019-2029F
  • Historical Market Data and Forecast of China Cut Flower Market Revenues, By Sales Channel, for the Period 2019-2029F
  • Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

  • Industry Life Cycle
  • Porter's Five Force Analysis
  • Market Opportunity Assessment
  • China Cut Flower Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies
  • Competitive Benchmarking
  • Company Profiles
  • Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Covered

By Flower Types

  • Rose
  • Carnation
  • Tulip
  • Lily
  • Orchid
  • Hydrangea
  • Chrysanthemum and Gerbera
  • Others (sunflowers, lisianthus, veronica, etc.)

By Application

  • Residential
  • Gifting
  • Personal
  • Commercial
  • Hospitality
  • Corporate
  • Events

By Sales Channel

  • Online
  • Offline

Company Profiles

  • Dummen Orange
  • Karen Roses
  • Kunming Hongri Flower Plant Co., Ltd.
  • Lynch Group Holdings Limited
  • Oserian Development Company Limited
  • Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG
  • Yunnan Focus Flower Planting Co., Ltd

