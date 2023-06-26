China Cyber Security Market Outlook Report to 2027, Featuring CISCO, DELL, IBM, Palo Alto Networks and Symantec

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Cyber Security Market Outlook to 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the cyber security industry in China. The report includes an overview and genesis of the industry and includes market size in terms of revenue generated.



Its market segmentations include by component, by security, by deployment type, be region, by organization type and by industry. It covers growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

The Chinese Cyber Security Market will grow in the forecasted period, owing to the new government policies, new players in the market and technological development.

The Chinese government is developing a plan to maximize its cybersecurity sector as it becomes increasingly worried about the security of its data in response to increased international conflict and requests for more personal safeguards.

The quantity of personal information and transaction data that all Chinese firms have on hand is growing. Sensitive data is frequently exposed due to organizational system weaknesses, making these firms the prime targets of cyberattacks.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Deployment Type: Cloud segment contributed to the highest share, and it is attributed to increasing technological integration and surging digital usage by consumers post COVID-19

By Component: Entities generally approach a cybersecurity service provider to take care of various functions rather than a standalone hardware and software. Therefore, the revenue contribution is higher for services

Competitive Landscape

Future Outlook: China's IT industry is on the rise, and more and more Chinese companies are entering the international market. Therefore, it will boost the cyber security market in China . Additionally, factors like transaction data, improved internet services, government regulations and technological development will also support the market in future.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Capgemini SE

CISCO Corp.

CSC Corp.

DELL (SecureWorks Inc.)

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Palo Alto Networks

Symantec Corp.

Threat Book

QI-ANXIN Technology Group Inc.

Beijing Chaitin Future Technology Co., Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Country Overview of China

2.1 China Country Demographics

2.2 China Population Analysis, 2022



3. China Cyber Security Market Overview and Genesis

3.1 Cyber Thread Situation in China

3.2 Major Cyberattacks in China as of 2022

3.3 Ecosystem of Major Supply Side Entities in China Cyber Security Market

3.4 Ecosystem of Major Demand Side Entities in China Cyber Security Market

3.5 Operating Model of Cyber Security Companies in China

3.6 Taxonomy of Major Cyber Security Products and Services

3.7 Role of Cutting-Edge Technology in Developing Cybersecurity Solutions and Applications in China

3.8 Types of Cyberattacks



4. China Cyber Security Market Size, 2022

4.1 Market Sizing of China Cyber Security Market, 2017-2022



5. China Cyber Security Market Segmentations, 2022

5.1 China Cyber Security Market Segmentation by Component, 2022

5.2 China Cyber Security Market Segmentation by Security, 2022

5.3 China Cyber Security Market Segmentation by Deployment Type, 2022

5.4 China Cyber Security Market Segmentation by Region, 2022

5.5 China Cyber Security Market Segmentation by Organization Size, 2022

5.6 China Cyber Security Market Segmentation by Industry, 2022



6. Demand Analysis of China Cyber Security Market

6.1 Tender Process for partnering with a Cyber Security Firm

6.2 Decision Making Parameters of End Users in China Cyber Security Market

6.3 Challenges faced by End Users in China Cyber Security Market



7. Industry Analysis of China Cyber Security Market

7.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis of China Cyber Security Market

7.2 Growth Enablers in China Cyber Security Market

7.3 Trends and Developments in China Cyber Security Market

7.4 Bottlenecks and Challenges in the China Cyber Security Market

7.5 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships and Investments in China Cyber Security Market

7.6 Government Regulations in the Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market

7.7 Government Initiatives in the Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market

7.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the China Cyber Security Market



8. Future Outlook and Market Size for China Cyber Security Market, 2022-2027F

8.1 Market Sizing of China Cyber Security Market, 2022-2027F



9. Future Outlook and Market Segmentations for China Cyber Security Market, 2022-2027F

9.1 China Cyber Security Market Segmentation by Component, 2027F

9.2 China Cyber Security Market Segmentation by Security, 2027F

9.3 China Cyber Security Market Segmentation by Deployment Type, 2027F

9.4 China Cyber Security Market Segmentation by Region, 2027F

9.5 China Cyber Security Market Segmentation by Organization Size, 2027F

9.6 China Cyber Security Market Segmentation by Industry, 2027F



10. Competitive scenario for China Cyber Security Market

10.1 Cross Comparison based on Operational Parameters

10.2 Strength and Weakness of Major Players



11. Analyst Recommendations

