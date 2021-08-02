China Daily: Young people exercise their power on a world stage

BEIJING, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the second episode of the globally popular internet program Youth Power aired on Friday, the topics of ideals and responsibility took centerstage and triggered spirited debate among young people that will find resonance worldwide.

In this episode, six young people from Zhejiang province, Shanghai, Taiwan, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Ukraine gathered in The Affiliated High School of Peking University and told their stories about ideals and aspirations.

They also explored a Chinese Orchestra Club and Fencing Club in a school and delivered impassioned speeches to demonstrate how young people have contributed to world development. Bound with the ideas of youth and growth, this episode conveyed insights on what those of Generation Z regard as ideal.

Wang Licheng, 16, a student of Shanghai Foreign Language School, who is a big fan of drama, obviously enjoyed every second on stage, and why that was so was evident in his speech.



"The stage not only gives me the power to be anyone, but also empowers me to examine my life from the eyes of my characters, thus presenting myself and influencing others," he said

Licheng, the former leader of a school drama club, explained to the audience his long and rewarding journey in forming his ideals and beliefs.

For him, the word stage and all it means extends well beyond the theater and into life outside it such as work. He urged young people to step into the spotlight of the world stage, playing their role as Chinese youth with pride and confidence.

Speaking of Little Soldier Zhang Ga, whom he once played in drama, Peng Junlin, 10, who attends Shanghai Qinpu World Foreign Language School, expressed his admiration for the character.



"Drama is a form of culture that is the spiritual backbone of a nation," he said.

Inspired by the enthusiasm and devotion of Zhang, Junlin said he no longer took a peaceful and happy life for granted.

"It's our duty to inherit the spirit of Zhang and of tens of thousands of others who fought to rejuvenate the Chinese nation," he said.

Yan Weizhen, 17, of Taiwan, offered a unique perspective on Suzhou. Eight years ago, when she moved from Taiwan to Suzhou she was fascinated with the harmony she discerned in traditional and modern architectural styles.

"Living in Suzhou, such a great example of protecting old buildings and history, I learned to appreciate the value of traditional culture and to seek opportunities so that our cultural roots can thrive in modern times," she said.

Ye Xueying, 21, of Hong Kong, who is studying Chinese classics at Wuhan University, started her speech posing the question "What really makes us Chinese?" The answer can be found in the study of Chinese classics, she said. Ye appealed to young people to embrace traditional culture, which she said creates a spiritual connection with the country by making it a part of daily life. Ways of doing this include trying on traditional costumes and listening to traditional instruments, she said.

"Growing up is not only about knowing or learning, but also about creating bonding, from which the sense of belonging comes," said Ye, the only college student in this episode of Youth Power.

Hao Liya, 24, who grew up in a small city in southern Ukraine, and who is now studying for a PhD at Communication University of China in Beijing, said: "China stretches far beyond the stereotypes that many people in the rest of the world hold."

When she arrived in China, both its modernity and its rich culture highly impressed her, and she praised the leadership of the CPC.

"It's so amazing to try delicious Chinese cuisine that is different in every province on a high-speed train," she said.



Hao, who is married to a Chinese, said that if people want to understand each other they must learn to look at everything from each other's perspective.

Chen Shihua, 16, who loves singing, dancing and the violin, and who attends Ningbo Zhenhai Middle School, told of her grandfather's passion for calligraphy and said that made her understand culture confidence was in every Chinese person's blood. When she grew up, she said, she dreamed of becoming a cross-cultural communicator sticking to and passing on Chinese culture.

Youth Power is a series created by China Daily aimed at encouraging young people everywhere to think about world issues and to play their role in making the world a better place. The second episode was welcomed by audiences at home and abroad.

Javaria Nasir, a Pakistani student at Fudan University in Shanghai, said the program and the idea behind it excites him.

"It's going to help young people speak up and talk about their own issues. I think in general young people need more representation, and platforms such as Youth Power are going to give them the representation they need.

"I think it's going to help us communicate better and bridge the gap between different age groups, different countries, religions, cultures and hopefully come together."

Manzi Mike, a Rwandan who is studying at Hangzhou Normal University, said: "I'm really looking forward to watching more of Youth Power and learning from stories of fellow young people. Hearing them tell their stories and talk about their experiences in diverse cultures and backgrounds is really eye opening."

