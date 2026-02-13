China Daily's 'China Bound' launches Dunhuang sub-platform for international travelers

BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn：

Dunhuang, a place that appeals to all hearts!

On February 13, China Daily officially launched Dunhuang sub-platform under its "China Bound" – an English-language smart-tourism service platform designed for international travelers. Created to provide one-stop and comprehensive services for overseas visitors planning trips to Dunhuang, this platform integrates itinerary planning, intelligent Q&A, convenient ticket booking, and travel story sharing. It helps international travelers move seamlessly from discovering Dunhuang to experiencing and ultimately embracing the city. On the same day, the WeChat mini-program of "China Bound" was also launched.

The Dunhuang platform includes an English website (https://www.chinabound.cn/dunhuang) as well as a dedicated Dunhuang city page on both Alipay and WeChat mini-programs. Dunhuang-themed hashtags have also been introduced on the overseas social media accounts of "China Bound".

The main site features seven sections: "Uniquely in Dunhuang", "Know Before You Go", "Taste of Dunhuang", "Trending Places", "What to Buy", "Where to Stay", and "Festivals & Events". It highlights Dunhuang's natural landscapes, historical heritage, vibrant urban life, and distinctive local culture. Optimized for both desktop and mobile use, the platform ensures easy access to practical travel information anytime, anywhere.

On Alipay and WeChat, users can search for "China Bound" to access the mini-program and select "Dunhuang" under the "Select City" section. Common travel needs are covered, including intelligent translation, flight and hotel booking, train ticket purchasing, currency conversion and online payment services.

A dedicated intelligent assistant supporting multilingual smart interaction is also available on the English website, offering personalized travel support. From customizing itineraries and checking real-time traffic updates to providing cultural background explanations, the assistant functions as a smart tour travel companion.

Visitors to the Dunhuang platform can also click the "Win Free Performance Tickets!" banner and leave a comment about Dunhuang for a chance to receive complimentary tickets to the popular performances Ancient Sound of Dunhuang or Encore Dunhuang.

As part of its mission to "connect China and the world", China Daily continues to enhance the "China Bound" smart service platform to facilitate inbound travel. Dunhuang is currently advancing its development as an international cultural tourism destination, strengthening its profile as a city of culture and art.

Through collaboration with local cultural and tourism authorities, museums and service providers, the Dunhuang sub-platform aims to deliver credible content, accessible travel services, and engaging storytelling. With intelligent, precise, and thoughtful one-stop support, it builds a bridge for overseas visitors --- from first impressions to a deeper understanding of Dunhuang.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn