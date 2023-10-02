China Data Center Market to increase by USD 101.79 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market is driven by rising demand for hyper-converged data centers - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Market In China by component (IT infrastructure, Power management, Mechanical construction, General Construction, and Others) and end-user (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Energy and utilities, and Others) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the data center market in China between 2022 and 2027 is USD 101.79 billion. The rising demand for hyper-converged data centers is notably driving market growth. Converged infrastructure solutions represent an approach to data center management where servers, storage, networking, and virtualization tools are bundled into turnkey appliances. This allows IT service providers to integrate technologies into a unified system, particularly through hyper-convergence. Converged infrastructure solutions seamlessly combine both hardware and software components into a single, cohesive unit. Notably, in China, there is a greater adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure solutions compared to standalone infrastructure solutions. This preference among businesses for converged infrastructure solutions is driven by their cost-effectiveness. As the usage of converged infrastructure solutions expands, there is an increased demand for servers to support these infrastructures. Consequently, numerous vendors are offering data center hyper-converged infrastructure solutions. These factors are poised to propel the growth of the data center market in China during the forecast period.. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled China Data Center Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The high power consumption of data centers is a major challenge impeding the market growth.

The data center market in China is segmented by component (IT infrastructure, Power management, Mechanical construction, General construction, and Others) and end-user (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Energy and utilities, and Others).

The market share growth by the IT infrastructure segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment witnessed the highest revenue growth in 2022. The IT infrastructure can be further categorized into servers, storage systems, and networking solutions. As the demand for data centers continues to grow, there is a parallel increase in the need for advanced storage facilities. Consequently, vendors are compelled to introduce products that can support this expanding demand, thereby propelling market growth. Networking plays a crucial role in connecting physical and network-based devices within data centers. It enhances communication efficiency when transferring data between servers and storage infrastructure over external networks or the Internet. Given the rising number of data centers, the utilization of networking solutions is expected to witness a concurrent increase. Therefore, all the factors mentioned above are poised to drive the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Data Center Market in China:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., AT and T Inc., Baidu Inc., Beijing Sinnet Technology Co. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd., CICC Data Group Co. Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GDS Holdings Ltd., Global Switch Ltd., Shanghai Dataport Co. Ltd., Telstra Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., VNET Group Inc., Wangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and Zenlayer Inc.

