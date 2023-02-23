China Data Center Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2022-2027 - Increased Efforts to Construct Data Centers at a Large Scale to Meet the Accelerating Demand Bodes well for the Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Data Center Market, By Solution (IT Infrastructure, General Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure and Others), By Type (Corporate and Web Hosting), By End User Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China data center market is anticipated to witness a growth of double-digit CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Expansion of the IT industry, use of advanced technologies by enterprises to remain competitive in the market, and the rapid construction of data centers are the primary factors driving the growth of the China data center market in the forecast period.



Advancement Of IT Infrastructure in Enterprise Drives the Market Growth



The rise in efforts to construct data centers at a large scale to meet the accelerating demand from enterprises to scale up their data centers operations is influencing the market demand.

The application of novel technologies such as the internet of things, artificial intelligence, machine learning, along with the deployment of 5G technology, fuel the demand for reliable data services to meet the enterprises' high computational power needs. The development of the telecommunication industry and rapid growth of internet users in the country is expected to boost the demand for China data center market.



China boasts of one of the largest numbers of supercomputers around the world and witnesses a high demand for fast computational speed for commercial applications. The surge in the efforts made by the leading authorities to make China one of the prominent powerhouses in the world is fueling the construction of data centers in the country.



Leading authorities are encouraging the adoption of internet technology in the private and public business sectors, promoting the country's digital transformation. The proliferation and adoption of online payment gateways, mobile wallets, net banking by the consumers, and the rise in the number of IT players operating in the province are expected to fuel the China data center market growth.



Proliferation Of E-Commerce Sector Fuels Market Growth



An increase in the number of market players availing the online sales channel as a medium to sell the products and expand the consumer base to boost the reach of their products at global levels is expected to influence the market demand.

Market players are investing in providing a personalized shopping experience to customers by buying various data analytics tools and software to enhance the services offered to the customers. They store vast amounts of data for processing and generate needful insights to make marketing strategies stay ahead.

Customers enter their personal information along with contact and delivery details to facilitate easy delivery of products which is expected to propel the need for data centers to store and manage the data efficiently.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in China data center market.

21Vianet Group

GDS Holdings Limited

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

China Mobile Limited

Beijing Sinnet Technology Co. Ltd

China Telecommunications Corporation

Shanghai AtHub Co. Ltd.

Wangsu Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

China United Network Communications Group Co. Ltd.

Report Scope:



China Data Center Market, By Solution:

IT Infrastructure

General Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Others

China Data Center Market, By Type:

Corporate

Web Hosting

China Data Center Market, By End User Industry:

IT & Telecom

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

China Data Center Market, By Region:

East China

North China

North East China

South Central China

North West China

South West China

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9mxw1-data-center?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets