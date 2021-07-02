China Dexmedetomidine Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Dexmedetomidine Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dexmedetomidine is mainly used clinically for the sedation of tracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation in surgical patients undergoing general anesthesia. It was developed by Abbott and Orion Corp.

According to the market research, as of the end of 2020, the original drug of Dexmedetomidine has not been listed in China. In 2009, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. first imitated the drug and was approved to be listed in China. By 2020, there are 5 manufactures in Chinese Dexmedetomidine market, of which Yangtze River Pharmaceutical is the main manufacture.



According to the market research, the sales value of Dexmedetomidine in the Chinese market increased year by year at a steady growth rate from 2016 to 2019. Especially, affected by the "4+7" centralized procurement by the Chinese government in 2018, its sales volume increased by 29.66% year-on-year, and sales increased by nearly 18% year-on-year.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the overall diagnosis and treatment services of Chinese hospitals, the sales value of Dexmedetomidine in the Chinese market decreased to CNY 984 million in 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 3.45%. The CAGR of sales value of Dexmedetomidine in the Chinese market is 11.8% in 2016 to 2020, which is a very high level.



The analyst expects that the sales of Dexmedetomidine in the Chinese market will have a restorative growth from 2016 to 2020 as the alleviation of the COVID-19 epidemic.

In addition, Dexmedetomidine has significant advantages such as high selectivity, strong sedative and analgesic effects, anti-anxiety and hemodynamic stability. Based on these advantages, the sales value and sales volume of Dexmedetomidine still have room to rise.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Dexmedetomidine

1.1 Indications for Dexmedetomidine

1.2 Development of Dexmedetomidine in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Dexmedetomidine in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Dexmedetomidine Sales in China



2 Sales of Dexmedetomidine in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Dexmedetomidine

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Dexmedetomidine

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Dexmedetomidine by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Dexmedetomidine Manufacturers in China in 2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Dexmedetomidine Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd.

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Youbituo (Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd.'s Dexmedetomidine) in China

3.3 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.

3.4 Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.5 Sichuan Guorui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.6 Cisen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



4 Prices of Dexmedetomidine for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd. (Youbituo)

4.2 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. (Aibeining)

4.3 Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Yisi)

4.4 Sichuan Guorui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Leweijia)

4.5 Cisen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Chenjiao)



5 Prospect of Chinese Dexmedetomidine Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Dexmedetomidine Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Dexmedetomidine Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

