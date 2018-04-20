China Digital TV Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. (OTC: STVVY) ("China Digital TV" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud platforms embedded with gaming and other applications to PRC digital television and telecommunication network operators, today announced that it has filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 20, 2017. The 2017 Form 20-F can be accessed on China Digital TV's investor relations website at http://ir.chinadtv.cn. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company at ir@chinadtv.cn.
About China Digital TV
Founded in 2004, China Digital TV is a leading provider of cloud platforms, with gaming and other applications embedded, to PRC digital television and telecommunication network operators, enabling them to bring these applications to household television sets and other mobile devices.
For more information please visit the Investor Relations section of China Digital TV's website at http://ir.chinadtv.cn.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd.
Nan Hao
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +86-10-6297-1199 x 9780
Email: ir@chinadtv.cn
ICR, Inc.
Bill Zima
Tel: +1 (646) 328-1950
Email: stv@icrinc.com
