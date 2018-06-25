China Distance Education Holdings Limited Announces CEO Share Purchase Plan

BEIJING, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that Mr. Zhengdong Zhu, Chairman and CEO of CDEL, has informed the Company of his intention to use his personal funds to purchase the Company's shares for an amount up to a maximum of $25 million within one year. Mr. Zhu's share purchases will be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in negotiated transactions off the market, in block trades, pursuant to a 10b5-1 plan in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which if adopted, will allow Mr. Zhu to purchase shares during periods in which he may be in possession of material non-public information) or otherwise.