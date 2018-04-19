China Distance Education Holdings to Hold Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2018

BEIJING, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that it will hold its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") on May 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., local time, at Luk & Partners in association with Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Suites 1902-09, 19th Floor, Edinburgh Tower, the Landmark, 15 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong. Shareholders listed in the register of members at the close of business on April 19, 2018 are entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the AGM or at any adjournment that may take place. Beneficial owners of the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying ordinary shares must act through the depositary of the Company's ADS program, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.
Copies of the notice of AGM, which sets forth the resolutions to be proposed and seek adoption from shareholders, the Proxy Statement and the Company's 2017 Annual Report are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.cdeledu.com.
About China Distance Education Holdings Limited
China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, and other industries. The Company also offers professional education courses for participants in the national judicial examination, online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students intending to take the nationwide graduate school entrance exam, practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals, as well as online language courses and third-party developed online courses. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.
