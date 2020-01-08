China Distance Education Holdings to Participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

BEIJING, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced its participation in the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14-15, 2020 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, with a management presentation at 8:40 a.m. Eastern time on January 15th. The presentation will be webcast live and a replay will be available for 90 days. To listen to the webcast, please click on the link: http://wsw.com/webcast/needham94/dl/ or visit the News & Events section of our website at http://ir.cdeledu.com.

Management will meet with institutional investors throughout the event. For additional information, please contact your Needham institutional sales representative.

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, legal and other industries. The Company also offers professional education courses for participants in the national judicial examination, online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students intending to take the nationwide graduate school entrance exam, practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals, as well as online language courses and third-party developed online courses. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

Contacts:

In China:

China Distance Education Holdings Limited

Jiao Jiao

Tel: +86-10-8231-9999 ext. 1826

Email: IR@cdeledu.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Xi Zhang

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: dl@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:



The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1 212-481-2050

Email: dl@tpg-ir.com

