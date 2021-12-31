China Docetaxel Market Report 2021: Sales 2016-2020, 2020 Major Manufacturers, Prices 2020-2021, Future Prospects 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Docetaxel Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the market research, the sales value of Docetaxel in the Chinese market remained constant from 2016 to 2019. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on China's hospital's overall diagnosis and treatment services, the sales value of Docetaxel in the Chinese market decreased to CNY1.112 billion in 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 16.79%. The CAGR of the sales value of Docetaxel in the Chinese market from 2016 to 2020 was -3.86%.

Docetaxel, sold under the brand name Taxotere, is a paclitaxel anti-tumor drug used for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Docetaxel injection was first developed and produced by the French company Rhone Planck Lean (later renamed Aventis, also known as Sanofi-Aventis). It was first approved for marketing by the European Union in 1995 and approved in China in 1996. By 2020, there were several manufacturers in the Chinese Docetaxel market.



The analyst expects that with the alleviation of the COVID-19 epidemic, sales of Docetaxel will have a restorative growth from 2021 to 2025. In addition, 4.57 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in China in 2020, and the overall cancer incidence increased by about 3.9% annually.

Therefore, the sales volume of Docetaxel for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer will increase with the increase of colon cancer patients and there is room for sales to rise. At the same time, compared with similar drugs, Docetaxel is safer and more effective, the sales volume will grow in the future.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Docetaxel market

Docetaxel market Sales value of China's Docetaxel 2016-2020

Docetaxel 2016-2020 Competitive landscape of China's Docetaxel market

Docetaxel market Prices of Docetaxel in China

Prices of Docetaxel in China by regions and manufacturers

by regions and manufacturers Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Docetaxel market

Docetaxel market Prospect of China's Docetaxel market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Docetaxel

1.1 Indications for Docetaxel

1.2 Development of Docetaxel in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Docetaxel in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Docetaxel Sales in China



2 Sales of Docetaxel in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Docetaxel

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Docetaxel

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Docetaxel by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Form



3 Analysis of Major Docetaxel Manufacturers in China in 2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Docetaxel Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Aventis Pharma SA

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of TAXOTERE (Aventis Pharma SA's Docetaxel) in China

3.3 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of Aisu (Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.'s Docetaxel) in China

3.4 Shenzhen Wanle Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

3.4.1 Enterprise Profile

3.4.2 Sales of Xichun (Shenzhen Wanle Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.'s Docetaxel) in China

3.5 Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.5.1 Enterprise Profile

3.5.2 Sales of Huiyu (Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Docetaxel) in China

3.6 Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd.

3.6.1 Enterprise Profile

3.6.2 Sales of Tianlun (Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd.'s Docetaxel) in China



4 Prices of Docetaxel for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Aventis Pharma SA (TAXOTERE)

4.2 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. (Aisu)

4.3 Shenzhen Wanle Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Xichun)

4.4 Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Huiyu)

4.5 Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd. (Tianlun)



5 Prospect of Chinese Docetaxel Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Docetaxel Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Docetaxel Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

Companies Mentioned

Aventis Pharma SA

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Wanle Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m41aty

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

