China Eastern Airlines join 2023 North Bund International Aviation Forum

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 North Bund International Aviation Forum was held in Shanghai on Sept. 22. Themed "New Landscape, New Prosperity", the forum was co-hosted by China Eastern Air Holding Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Airport Authority. It marked the third year in a row for the two sides to hold the event.

The 2023 North Bund International Aviation Forum was held in Shanghai on Sept. 22.
Representatives from China Eastern and IATA shared their opinions.
Over 200 professionals in the global aviation industry, representatives from international aviation organizations and the Chinese government, executives of renowned airlines, as well as experts and scholars attended the forum, where they discussed and shared their opinions on how the aviation industry spurs global development and how it shall be integrated with other industries.

As the largest home base airline company in Shanghai, China Eastern Airlines released its latest achievements in "Super Carrier", including "Construction of Air-Overland-Integrated Transport Network in CEA-Based Yangtze River Delta" and "Aviation Health Travel Guide". The company also launched the upgraded "Fly by CEAir, Enjoy the World" international air tickets product, providing more choices for passengers flying to and from China.

"Aviation Health Travel Guide" was compiled by China Eastern Airlines in cooperation with Shanghai Ruijin Hospital based on the airline's case studies and the latest medical research achievements in the international civil aviation industry. It offers health travel advice for passengers to reduce the likelihood of in-flight medical emergencies. At the forum, China Eastern Airlines and Shanghai Ruijin Hospital signed a strategic cooperation agreement, aiming to promote the establishment of an air-ground emergency rescue platform and the updating of in-flight emergency medical equipment.

China Eastern Airlines president Li Yangmin noted that the future development and upgrading of the civil aviation industry requires closer international cooperation and industry collaboration.

He said China Eastern Airlines is ready to work with global players in the civil aviation industry, to further strengthen international cooperation, promote bilateral air rights expansion, cooperation in smart aviation construction, and green and low-carbon development, and contribute to global economic recovery.

Besides, the airline will also enhance "Aviation +" collaboration and improve service quality, thus better meeting the diverse and high demands of passengers around the world.

