China Economic Performance and Indicators, 1Q 2019

News provided by

Research and Markets

Oct 22, 2019, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Economic Performance and Indicators, 1Q 2019" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's 2018 annual GDP growth rate dropped to 6.6%, the lowest ever in 28 years. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the annual growth rate of GDP slowed down to 6.4%, mainly due to the US-China trade conflicts, the central government's pressure on domestic and local governments for debt reduction, and slowdown in domestic demand growth. On the whole, the economic impact of the US-China trade war on China has indeed surfaced.

List of Topics:

  • GDP growth performance by year and by quarter
  • Fixed asset investment growth performance by month and by year
  • Export-import volume by month and by year
  • Monthly manufacturing PPI and PMI by month and by year
  • Electricity consumption by month
  • CPI growth performance by month
  • Consumer goods retail sales growth performance by month and by year

Key Topics Covered:

  1. China Economic Performance and Indicators, 1Q 2019
  2. China Annual GDP Growth Rates, 2005 - 2019
  3. China Quarterly GDP Growth Rates, 1Q2014 - 1Q2019
  4. China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth Rates, January 2016 - March 2019
  5. China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth, 2016
  6. China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth, 2017
  7. China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth, 2018
  8. China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth, 2019
  9. China Monthly Export-Import Volume, January 2016 - March 2019
  10. China Monthly Export-Import Volume, 2016
  11. China Monthly Export-Import Volume, 2017
  12. China Monthly Export-Import Volume, 2018
  13. China Monthly Export-Import Volume, 2019
  14. China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, Janaury 2016 - March 2019
  15. China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, 2016
  16. China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, 2017
  17. China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, 2018
  18. China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, 2019
  19. China Monthly Manufacturing PMI, January 2016 - March 2019
  20. China Monthly Manufacturing PMI, 2016
  21. China Monthly Manufacturing PMI, 2017
  22. China Monthly Manufacturing PMI, 2018
  23. China Monthly Manufacturing PMI, 2019
  24. China Monthly Services PMI, January 2016 - March 2019
  25. China Monthly Electricity Consumption, January 2016 - March 2019 (million kilowatt)
  26. China Monthly Electricity Consumption, 2016 (million kilowatt)
  27. China Monthly Electricity Consumption, 2017 (million kilowatt)
  28. China Monthly Electricity Consumption, 2018 (million kilowatt)
  29. China Monthly Electricity Consumption, 2019 (million kilowatt)
  30. China Monthly CPI Growth Rates, January 2016 - March 2019
  31. China Monthly CPI Growth Rates, 2016
  32. China Monthly CPI Growth Rates, 2017
  33. China Monthly CPI Growth Rates, 2018
  34. China Monthly CPI Growth Rates, 2019
  35. China Monthly Consumer Goods Retail Sales Growth Rates, January 2016 - March 2019
  36. 2016 China Monthly Consumer Goods Retail Sales Growth Rates Compared to 2015
  37. 2017 China Monthly Consumer Goods Retail Sales Growth Rates Compared to 2016
  38. 2018 China Monthly Consumer Goods Retail Sales Growth Rates Compared to 2017
  39. 2019 China Monthly Consumer Goods Retail Sales Growth Rates Compared to 2018
  40. China Monthly Currency Exchange Rates (USD/CNY), January 2016 - March 2019
  41. China Monthly CFETS, Janaury 2016 - March 2019
  42. Scope and Definitions

For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i62i6v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global $3 Billion Microfluidics Market Forecasts to 2022...

Global High-end Inertial Sensors, IMUs INS Market Outlook, 2027...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

China Economic Performance and Indicators, 1Q 2019

News provided by

Research and Markets

Oct 22, 2019, 06:00 ET