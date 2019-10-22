China Economic Performance and Indicators, 1Q 2019
China's 2018 annual GDP growth rate dropped to 6.6%, the lowest ever in 28 years. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the annual growth rate of GDP slowed down to 6.4%, mainly due to the US-China trade conflicts, the central government's pressure on domestic and local governments for debt reduction, and slowdown in domestic demand growth. On the whole, the economic impact of the US-China trade war on China has indeed surfaced.
List of Topics:
- GDP growth performance by year and by quarter
- Fixed asset investment growth performance by month and by year
- Export-import volume by month and by year
- Monthly manufacturing PPI and PMI by month and by year
- Electricity consumption by month
- CPI growth performance by month
- Consumer goods retail sales growth performance by month and by year
Key Topics Covered:
- China Economic Performance and Indicators, 1Q 2019
- China Annual GDP Growth Rates, 2005 - 2019
- China Quarterly GDP Growth Rates, 1Q2014 - 1Q2019
- China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth Rates, January 2016 - March 2019
- China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth, 2016
- China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth, 2017
- China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth, 2018
- China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth, 2019
- China Monthly Export-Import Volume, January 2016 - March 2019
- China Monthly Export-Import Volume, 2016
- China Monthly Export-Import Volume, 2017
- China Monthly Export-Import Volume, 2018
- China Monthly Export-Import Volume, 2019
- China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, Janaury 2016 - March 2019
- China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, 2016
- China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, 2017
- China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, 2018
- China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, 2019
- China Monthly Manufacturing PMI, January 2016 - March 2019
- China Monthly Manufacturing PMI, 2016
- China Monthly Manufacturing PMI, 2017
- China Monthly Manufacturing PMI, 2018
- China Monthly Manufacturing PMI, 2019
- China Monthly Services PMI, January 2016 - March 2019
- China Monthly Electricity Consumption, January 2016 - March 2019 (million kilowatt)
- China Monthly Electricity Consumption, 2016 (million kilowatt)
- China Monthly Electricity Consumption, 2017 (million kilowatt)
- China Monthly Electricity Consumption, 2018 (million kilowatt)
- China Monthly Electricity Consumption, 2019 (million kilowatt)
- China Monthly CPI Growth Rates, January 2016 - March 2019
- China Monthly CPI Growth Rates, 2016
- China Monthly CPI Growth Rates, 2017
- China Monthly CPI Growth Rates, 2018
- China Monthly CPI Growth Rates, 2019
- China Monthly Consumer Goods Retail Sales Growth Rates, January 2016 - March 2019
- 2016 China Monthly Consumer Goods Retail Sales Growth Rates Compared to 2015
- 2017 China Monthly Consumer Goods Retail Sales Growth Rates Compared to 2016
- 2018 China Monthly Consumer Goods Retail Sales Growth Rates Compared to 2017
- 2019 China Monthly Consumer Goods Retail Sales Growth Rates Compared to 2018
- China Monthly Currency Exchange Rates (USD/CNY), January 2016 - March 2019
- China Monthly CFETS, Janaury 2016 - March 2019
- Scope and Definitions
