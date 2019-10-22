DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Economic Performance and Indicators, 1Q 2019" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's 2018 annual GDP growth rate dropped to 6.6%, the lowest ever in 28 years. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the annual growth rate of GDP slowed down to 6.4%, mainly due to the US-China trade conflicts, the central government's pressure on domestic and local governments for debt reduction, and slowdown in domestic demand growth. On the whole, the economic impact of the US-China trade war on China has indeed surfaced.

List of Topics:

GDP growth performance by year and by quarter

Fixed asset investment growth performance by month and by year

Export-import volume by month and by year

Monthly manufacturing PPI and PMI by month and by year

Electricity consumption by month

CPI growth performance by month

Consumer goods retail sales growth performance by month and by year

China Economic Performance and Indicators, 1Q 2019 China Annual GDP Growth Rates, 2005 - 2019 China Quarterly GDP Growth Rates, 1Q2014 - 1Q2019 China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth Rates, January 2016 - March 2019 China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth, 2016 China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth, 2017 China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth, 2018 China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth, 2019 China Monthly Export-Import Volume, January 2016 - March 2019 China Monthly Export-Import Volume, 2016 China Monthly Export-Import Volume, 2017 China Monthly Export-Import Volume, 2018 China Monthly Export-Import Volume, 2019 China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, Janaury 2016 - March 2019 China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, 2016 China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, 2017 China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, 2018 China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, 2019 China Monthly Manufacturing PMI, January 2016 - March 2019 China Monthly Manufacturing PMI, 2016 China Monthly Manufacturing PMI, 2017 China Monthly Manufacturing PMI, 2018 China Monthly Manufacturing PMI, 2019 China Monthly Services PMI, January 2016 - March 2019 China Monthly Electricity Consumption, January 2016 - March 2019 (million kilowatt) China Monthly Electricity Consumption, 2016 (million kilowatt) China Monthly Electricity Consumption, 2017 (million kilowatt) China Monthly Electricity Consumption, 2018 (million kilowatt) China Monthly Electricity Consumption, 2019 (million kilowatt) China Monthly CPI Growth Rates, January 2016 - March 2019 China Monthly CPI Growth Rates, 2016 China Monthly CPI Growth Rates, 2017 China Monthly CPI Growth Rates, 2018 China Monthly CPI Growth Rates, 2019 China Monthly Consumer Goods Retail Sales Growth Rates, January 2016 - March 2019 2016 China Monthly Consumer Goods Retail Sales Growth Rates Compared to 2015 2017 China Monthly Consumer Goods Retail Sales Growth Rates Compared to 2016 2018 China Monthly Consumer Goods Retail Sales Growth Rates Compared to 2017 2019 China Monthly Consumer Goods Retail Sales Growth Rates Compared to 2018 China Monthly Currency Exchange Rates (USD/CNY), January 2016 - March 2019 China Monthly CFETS, Janaury 2016 - March 2019 Scope and Definitions

