China Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market Report 2021-2026 - Power Modules Head in High Voltage, and Silicon Carbide Becomes a Mainstream Material

Automotive motor controller industry is expected to grow at CAGR of 23.4%, and local manufacturers are rising.

The growing new energy vehicle market gives a boost to the motor controller market.

The supply and demand in the electric vehicle motor controller market is dependent on the expansion of new energy vehicle market.

At present, countries and automakers worldwide have formulated their plans and requirements for the development of new energy vehicles. In future, new energy vehicle sales will be bound to surge. As the new energy vehicle market booms, the motor controller market will make steady growth. It is predicted that China's motor controller market will sustain a CAGR of up to 23.4% between 2020 and 2026.

In the fiercely competitive motor controller market, local manufacturers lead the way.

Currently, China's electric vehicle motor controller market is intensely competitive. There are mainly three types of players: automaker-backed companies, local manufacturers, and foreign/joint-venture manufacturers. Among them, automaker-backed players support their own vehicles; local manufacturers are suppliers of Chinese independent auto brands; foreign/joint-venture companies build supply relationships with foreign/joint-venture auto brands.

Local manufacturers now have the upper hand on the strength of the development of homegrown new energy vehicle brands, especially emerging automakers. In 2020, seven out of the top ten manufacturers by market share were local companies, among which BYD still dominated the list with a 13.5% share; Inovance Technology, Sungrow and Huayu E-drive first edged into the top-ten list.

N-in-one products hold the trend, and three-in-one drive system will become the mainstream

Motor and ECU integration is a way to not only reduce weight and size of products but cut costs of production and procurement and improve efficiency. In current stage, most companies still stay at the two-in-one phase, while the three-in-one drive system will become the mainstream.

In 2020, China shipped more than 500,000 sets of three-in-one electric drive systems for passenger cars, or around 37% of the total motor controller shipments. Companies including Bosch, BYD, Inovance Technology and Jing-Jin Electric have rolled out their three-in-one electric drive systems. One example is Huawei DriveONE three-in-one electric drive system which boasts peak power density of 3kW/kg, the highest in the industry.

Through the lens of market share, the three-in-one system is still an oligopolistic market. In 2020, Tesla, BYD, XPT and NIDEC took a combined 82.1% of the total sales. Yet as Dongfeng SERES SF5 equipped with Huawei three-in-one system goes into mass production in 2021, the competition in the three-in-one electric drive system market will be more intense.

4) Power modules head in high voltage, and silicon carbide becomes a mainstream material.

New energy vehicles now use 400V electrical voltage systems. 80% SOC for a battery takes about 30 minutes, but the use of an 800V voltage system will cut the time down to 10 minutes. The need for fast charge makes high voltage power modules an inevitable trend.

Manufacturers like Hitachi Astemo, BorgWarner, Vitesco, Inovance Technology and ZF currently have introduced their 800V inverter/electric drive system products to meet fast charge needs, and all use silicon carbide (SiC) material except for Hitachi Astemo.

In BorgWarner's case, its SiC inverter mass-produced in 2019 is the first 800V inverter using SiC power switch. The double-sided cooling structure makes the inverter 40% lighter and 30% smaller, improves its power density by 25%, and allows the inverter to perform better in thermal conductivity, high temperature stability and efficiency for shortening the charging time and extending the range.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Motor Controller

1.1 Definition

1.2 Principle

1.3 Classification

1.4 Key Performance Indicators



2 Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market

2.1 Status Quo

2.2 Market Size

2.3 Supply Model

2.4 Competitive Pattern

2.5 Supporting Relationships

2.6 Development Trends

2.7 Electric Drive Systems of Major Global Automakers

2.7.1 Tesla Model S Electric Drive System

2.7.2 `8-in-1` Electric Drive/Electronic Control Assembly in BYD E-platform 3.0 Architecture

2.7.3 GM Voltec Intelligent Electric Drive System

2.7.4 Volkswagen MEB Electric Drive System

2.7.5 Toyota Highlander Electric Drive Assembly

2.7.6 Changan `7-in-1` Electric Drive System

2.7.7 BMW eDrive Electric Drive System



3 Global Motor Controller (Inverter) Manufacturers

3.1 Hitachi Astemo

3.2 Mitsubishi Electric

3.3 Robert Bosch

3.4 Continental

3.5 BorgWarner

3.6 Hyundai Mobis

3.7 NIDEC



4 Chinese Motor Controller (Inverter) Manufacturers

4.1 Shanghai Edrive Co., Ltd.

4.2 Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co., Ltd.

4.3 Shanghai Dajun Technologies Inc

4.4 Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co., Ltd.

4.5 Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co., Ltd.

4.6 United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. (UAES)

4.7 Hunan CRRC Times Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

4.8 BYD Co., Ltd.

4.9 Zhuhai Enpower Electric Co., Ltd.

4.10 Shenzhen V&T Technologies Co., Ltd.

4.11 Fujian Fugong Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.

4.12 Chroma ATE Inc.

4.13 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

4.14 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Co., Ltd.

4.15 Shenzhen Megmeet Electric Co., Ltd.

4.16 Shanghai XPT Technology Limited

4.17 Huayu Automotive Electric Drive System Co., Ltd.

4.19 Huawei

