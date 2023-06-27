China Embedded Finance Business Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 37.1% to Reach $79.11 Billion in 2023 - Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments Forecast to 2029

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Embedded Finance industry in the China is expected to grow by 37.1% on annual basis to reach US$79,111.0 million in 2023.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.5% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$79,111.0 million in 2023 to reach US$236,619.8 million by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.



Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

2. China Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast

3. China Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

4. China Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

5. China Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

6. China Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

8. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

9. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering

10. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

11. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

12. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel

13. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance

14. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance

15. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

16. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

17. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors

18. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors

19. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending

20. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

21. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

22. China Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

23. China Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

24. China Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

25. China Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

26. China Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

27. China Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

28. China Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

29. China Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets

30. China Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User

