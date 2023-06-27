China Embedded Finance Business Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 37.1% to Reach $79.11 Billion in 2023 - Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments Forecast to 2029

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Jun, 2023, 21:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Embedded Finance industry in the China is expected to grow by 37.1% on annual basis to reach US$79,111.0 million in 2023.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.5% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$79,111.0 million in 2023 to reach US$236,619.8 million by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

2. China Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast

3. China Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

4. China Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

5. China Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

6. China Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

8. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

9. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering

10. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

11. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

12. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel

13. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance

14. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance

15. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

16. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

17. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors

18. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors

19. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending

20. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

21. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

22. China Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

23. China Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

24. China Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

25. China Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

26. China Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

27. China Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

28. China Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

29. China Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets

30. China Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evbm5a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Iran Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Databook 2023: Market is Expected to Record a CAGR of 10.9%, Increasing from $3 Billion in 2022 to Reach $5.11 Billion by 2027

Global Oncology Partnering Research Report 2023: Trends, Players and Financials for 6,400+ Deals Signed Since 2016

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.