China Embedded Finance Business Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 37.1% to Reach $79.11 Billion in 2023 - Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments Forecast to 2029

27 Jun, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Embedded Finance industry in the China is expected to grow by 37.1% on annual basis to reach US$79,111.0 million in 2023.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.5% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$79,111.0 million in 2023 to reach US$236,619.8 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
2. China Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast
3. China Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry
4. China Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
5. China Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
6. China Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry
8. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
9. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering
10. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
11. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
12. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel
13. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance
14. China Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance
15. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
16. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
17. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors
18. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors
19. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending
20. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
21. China Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
22. China Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
23. China Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment
24. China Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
25. China Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
26. China Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
27. China Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
28. China Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
29. China Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets
30. China Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evbm5a
