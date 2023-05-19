China Energy Investment Corporation Brought New Energy into Campus in Greece

News provided by

Europe Renewable Energy

19 May, 2023, 07:04 ET

KOMOTINI, Greece, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 17, China Energy Europe Renewable Energy S.A. (CEERE) and the No. 11 Komotini Primary School of Greece co-organized New Energy into Campus activities in a bid to stimulate the local youth's interest in clean energy and understanding of Chinese energy corporation via practice curriculum and interactive communication, thus deepening the friendly exchanges with Greek people and local youths, and showing the image of Chinese enterprise that embraces green development.

New Energy into Campus activities
New Energy into Campus activities

During the activity, specialists from CEERE introduced new energy knowledge  to teachers and students. The atmosphere on site was lively and cordial with youths interacting with specialists on the operating principle and trouble shooting of wind turbine. A competition of wind turbine model assembling was set up with 80 students being divided into seven groups to complete the model assembling. Children cheered with excitement, watching small wind turbines assembled by themselves slowly rotate as if generating real power.

Li Zao, general manager of China Energy Europe Renewable Energy S.A., signed a Donation Agreement with Marinos Konstantinidis, the principal of Komotini No.11 Primary School, to donate teaching facilities and learning packages to the school and the students. Mr. Konstantinidis stated that the school will make full use of the teaching facilities to enrich teaching format and improve teaching quality and educational management. The students who received the learning packages in person expressed their gratitude in Chinese.

At the interaction session, the chorus by the students of Komotini No.11 Primary School and Chinese children aroused warm response from the audience. To extend gratitude for China Energy's contribution to local new energy industry, teachers and students performed two songs, "My Thrace" and "On the untouched Mountain of Thrace" on site; representatives gave in return an original album of paintings and showcased the finished LEGO wind turbine model.

New Energy into Campus activities with the theme of New Energy, New Hope and New Future have been held for two consecutive years, aiming to improve the local youth's understanding of green and clean energy, encourage a lifestyle that is green, resource-saving and low-carbon, so as to contribute youth power to improve the environment. As this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, China Energy Investment Corporation(CEIC), the world's largest company in wind power industry, has upheld and acted on the Belt and Road Initiative. With its engagement in Greek energy transition and social development, CEIC has adopted creative measures to carry out cultural integration for further enhancing China-Greece people-to-people connectivity and exchanges and mutual learning.

Thrace wind power project of CEERE is the first wind power project invested by China in Greece. With a total installed capacity of 78.2MW, it generates about 160GWh of green electricity per year, which can meet the annual electricity consumption needs of 30,000 households in Greece, making a positive contribution to optimizing the energy mix, promoting energy conservation and emission reduction in Greece. While focusing on business, CEERE vigorously fulfills its social responsibilities such as local education, medical care and development of municipal administration, and enhance communication with Generation Z, striving to foster a China-Greece cultural integration platform.

Metios Christos, Regional Governor of Eastern Macedonian and Thrace, Xiao Junzheng, Ambassador of China to Greece, Ioannis Karanis, Mayor of Komotini attended the activity and delivered speeches. Wang Guangqun, Chairman of Guohua Energy Investment Co., Ltd. China Energy (GEIC) delivered a speech via video link. Relevant officials of the education department of Eastern Macedonian, Thrace and Rodopi, and more than 100 teachers and students participated in the activity. Youth employees of GEIC in Beijing joined the activity online.

SOURCE Europe Renewable Energy

