China Everything - Interview with IOC Honorary President on China's sports development

News provided by

China Everything

Feb 09, 2026, 18:02 ET

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Bach, Honorary President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has been a long-time supporter of sports development in China and of the Olympic Movement throughout his tenure.

Often described as "an old and good friend of the Chinese people," Bach has visited China multiple times and held more than a dozen meetings and calls with Chinese leaders.

Continue Reading
interview with IOC Honorary President on China’s sports development
interview with IOC Honorary President on China’s sports development

In this interview, Bach reflects on China's dynamic sports development over the past two decades.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Uo2muTIEQQ
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780759/5778671/China_Everything_Logo.jpg

SOURCE China Everything

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

China Everything releases video 'Inside Yiwu's grassroots governance'

China Everything releases video 'Inside Yiwu's grassroots governance'

new episode of Decoding China's Grassroots Governance takes viewers inside how Yiwu, one of China's busiest trading hubs, manages local...
China Everything releases video 'Xi's commitment to rural revitalization'

China Everything releases video 'Xi's commitment to rural revitalization'

From the Communist Party of China (CPC) secretary of a village to the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, from calling himself "a son of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

General Sports

General Sports

Sporting Events

Sporting Events

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

Asian American

Asian American

News Releases in Similar Topics