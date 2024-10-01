China Everything releases short video 'Embrace the Future'

BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Everything presents a captivating short video 'Embrace the Future.'

The video highlights China's rich history of over 5,000 years while looking ahead to a future filled with infinite possibilities.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The video showcases a futuristic vision of the nation through the lens of the Dunhuang flying Apsaras, which are celestial beings known for their beauty and grace in Chinese mythology.

In 'Embrace the Future,' cyberpunk versions of flying Apsaras journey through cities including Dunhuang, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Shaanxi and Beijing, exploring a vibrant and innovative future life.

Contact: Derek
Tel.:008610-65367260
E-mail: [email protected] 

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTU5kz7Gfrw
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520394/China_Everything_Logo.jpg

SOURCE China Everything

