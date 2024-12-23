China Everything releases short video "How does Confucian culture inspire a village?"

News provided byChina Everything
BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Everything presents a captivating short video titled "How does Confucian culture inspire a village?"
Confucianism is a fundamental pillar of traditional Chinese culture. Filmed in Qufu, Shandong Province—the birthplace of Confucius—the video showcases a village's innovative approach to integrating traditional Confucian culture into modern rural governance and offers a fresh perspective on how ancient wisdom can shape contemporary life.
