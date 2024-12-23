China Everything releases short video "How does Confucian culture inspire a village?"

In Wujia village, Confucian values such as "filial piety" and "harmony" are woven into residents' everyday lives. By implementing innovative mechanisms like a free hair salon, a shared resource base, an alley chief system and a mediation room, Wujia village has cultivated a supportive and harmonious community. This underscores the timeless relevance of Confucian culture in building forward-looking communities.

