China Everything releases short video "How does Confucian culture inspire a village?"

Dec 23, 2024

Dec 23, 2024, 08:20 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Everything presents a captivating short video titled "How does Confucian culture inspire a village?"

Confucianism is a fundamental pillar of traditional Chinese culture. Filmed in Qufu, Shandong Province—the birthplace of Confucius—the video showcases a village's innovative approach to integrating traditional Confucian culture into modern rural governance and offers a fresh perspective on how ancient wisdom can shape contemporary life.

In Wujia village, Confucian values such as "filial piety" and "harmony" are woven into residents' everyday lives. By implementing innovative mechanisms like a free hair salon, a shared resource base, an alley chief system and a mediation room, Wujia village has cultivated a supportive and harmonious community. This underscores the timeless relevance of Confucian culture in building forward-looking communities.

