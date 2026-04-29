China expands MAZU early warning system to boost global climate cooperation

BEIJING, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO:

China is stepping up efforts to expand its "MAZU" early warning system for weather-related disasters, as it seeks to strengthen international cooperation on extreme weather and climate risks.

The initiative, unveiled by the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), is part of the country's response to the United Nations' "Early Warnings for All" campaign, which seeks to ensure universal access to life-saving weather alerts.

"The MAZU plan is a typical example of integrating fine traditional Chinese culture with modern technology," said Chen Zhenlin, administrator of the CMA, at a press conference on Tuesday.

Named after Mazu, a revered sea goddess believed to protect fishermen and coastal communities, the system combines satellite monitoring, radar networks, and artificial intelligence models to deliver multi-hazard early warnings. The acronym "MAZU" stands for multi-hazard, alert, zero-gap, and universal, underscoring its goal of inclusive and accessible forecasting.

Chen said climate change has intensified extreme weather events, posing growing threats to food and energy security as well as global industrial chains and supply chains. Early warning systems, he noted, are a cost-effective and efficient way to safeguard economic and social development, public well-being, and the safety of lives and property.

Since 2024, nearly 1,000 people from more than 100 developing countries and regions have participated in China's training programs on early warning technologies. Over 40 national meteorological agencies are now using MAZU-based services via cloud platforms, while customized systems have been deployed in seven countries, including Pakistan, Ethiopia, and Mongolia.

Chen said that the World Meteorological Organization has praised the initiative and expressed support for its broader adoption, as the program evolves from a domestic effort into an international service offering.

Looking ahead, China plans to deepen cooperation with U.N. agencies and other international partners in areas such as disaster prevention, climate adaptation, food security, and humanitarian response.

Chen also emphasized joint research and development and knowledge sharing, including bringing foreign experts to China and sending Chinese specialists abroad. Such collaboration, he said, aims to build lasting capacity and deliver sustainable, long-term benefits.

In the coming years, China will also promote smaller and targeted projects to ensure the efficient use of the MAZU system in other countries so as to improve infrastructure connectivity, align standards, and enhance people's wellbeing, he said.

China expands MAZU early warning system to boost global climate cooperation

http://english.scio.gov.cn/pressroom/2026-04/29/content_118469594.html

SOURCE China SCIO