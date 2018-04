China Finance Online to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Unaudited Financial Results on April 18, 2018

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on April 18, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on April 19, 2018).



Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:



U.S. Toll Free:

1-800-742-9301

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-906-648

Singapore Toll Free:

800-616-2313

Mainland China:

800-870-0210 or 400-120 -3170

Conference ID:

5797018



Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID to join the call.



A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event through 9:59 a.m. Eastern Time on April 25, 2018 (or 09:59 p.m. Beijing Time on April 25, 2018). The dial-in details for the replay are:



U.S. Toll Free:

1-855-452-5696

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963-117

Singapore Toll Free:

800-616-2305

Mainland China Toll Free:

800-870-0205 or 400-632-2162

Conference ID:

5797018



Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/veowrxpr.



About China Finance Online



China Finance Online Co. Limited is a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. The Company's prominent flagship portal site, www.jrj.com, is ranked among the top financial websites in China. In addition to the web-based securities trading platform, the Company offers basic financial software, information services and securities investment advisory services to retail investors in China. Through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Genius Information Technology Co. Ltd., the Company provides financial database and analytics to institutional customers including domestic financial, research, academic and regulatory institutions. China Finance Online also provides brokerage services in Hong Kong.



For more information, please contact:



China Finance Online

+86-10-8336-3100

ir@jrj.com



Kevin Theiss

(212) 521-4050

kevin.theiss@awakenlab.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-finance-online-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-unaudited-financial-results-on-april-18-2018-300631244.html

SOURCE China Finance Online Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.jrj.com