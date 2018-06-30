China Finance Online to Report Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Ended June 30, 2018 Unaudited Financial Results on September 13, 2018

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Finance Online Co. Limited ("China Finance Online", or the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (NASDAQ GS: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced that the Company will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half 2018 ended June 30, 2018 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, September 13, 2018. The earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.chinafinanceonline.com/.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on September 13, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on September 14, 2018).





Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:





U.S. Toll Free:



1-800-742-9301



Hong Kong Toll Free:



800-906-648



Singapore Toll Free:



800-616-2313



Mainland China:



800-870-0210 or 400-120-3170



Conference ID:



2366699





Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID to join the call.





A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event through 09:59 a.m. Eastern Time on September 20, 2018 (or 09:59 p.m. Beijing Time on September 20, 2018). The dial-in details for the replay are:

U.S. Toll Free:



1-855-452-5696



Hong Kong Toll Free:



800-963-117



Singapore Toll Free:



800-616-2305



Mainland China Toll Free:



800-870-0205 or 400-632-2162



Conference ID:



2366699





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6pvony2j.





About China Finance Online





China Finance Online Co. Limited is a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. The Company's prominent flagship portal site, www.jrj.com, is ranked among the top financial websites in China. In addition to the web-based securities trading platform, the Company offers basic financial software, information services and securities investment advisory services to retail investors in China. Through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Genius Information Technology Co. Ltd., the Company provides financial database and analytics to institutional customers including domestic financial, research, academic and regulatory institutions. China Finance Online also provides brokerage services in Hong Kong.





For more information, please contact:





China Finance Online



+86-10-8336-3100



ir@jrj.com





Kevin Theiss



(212) 521-4050



kevin.theiss@awakenlab.com





