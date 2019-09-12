China Finasteride Market Report 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Finasteride Market, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Finasteride is a 4-nitrosteroid hormone compound, a specific type II 5-reductase inhibitor developed by U.S. company MSD. Since Jun. 1992 when it was approved by the FDA to be sold under the trade name Proscar, it has been registered and launched in over 100 countries and regions around the world. After MSD launched Finasteride in China, many Chinese pharmaceutical companies began to develop generic Finasteride.



In China, Finasteride is used to treat and control BPH and prevent urinary system events, reduce the risk of acute urinary retention and reduce the risks of transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) and prostatectomy.



According to this market survey, in 2003, Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. became the first company that was approved by the CFDA to launch generic Finasteride in China. Later, other companies launched their generic Finasteride products in succession. At the end of 2018, about 20 companies were selling Finasteride in China. The brand-name Finasteride by MSD still took up a market share of more than 90%. The sales value of Finasteride kept rising after the drug was launched in China. In 2017, it reached CNY 248 million, representing a CAGR of about 2.00% from 2013 to 2017.



It is expected that as the Chinese population ages, the incidence of BPH and the number of patients with BPH increase in China and the indications for Finasteride expand, China's Finasteride market will continue to grow.



Topics Covered:

Incidence of benign prostatic hyperplasia in China

Status of China's Finasteride market

Finasteride market Competition on China's Finasteride market

Finasteride market Major Finasteride manufacturers in China

Prices of Finasteride in China

Major factors influencing the development of China's Finasteride market

Finasteride market Prospect of China's Finasteride market from 2019 to 2023

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Finasteride

1.1 Indications for Finasteride

1.2 Development of Finasteride in China

1.3 Patents and Government Approval on Finasteride in China



2 Sales of Finasteride in China, 2013-2017

2.1 Sales Value of Finasteride

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Finasteride

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Finasteride by Dosage Form in China, 2013-2017

2.3.1 Sales of Finasteride Tablets

2.3.2 Sales of Finasteride Capsules



3 Analysis of Major Finasteride Manufacturers in China, 2013-2017

3.1 Analysis on Market Share of Finasteride Manufacturers in China

3.1.1 Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Market Share by Sales Volume

3.2 MSD

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of Finasteride by MSD in China

3.3 Guangdong Rongtai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of Finasteride by Guangdong Rongtai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in China

3.4 China Meheco Topfond Pharma Co., Ltd.

3.4.1 Enterprise Profile

3.4.2 Sales of Finasteride in by China Meheco Topfond Pharma Co., Ltd. in China

3.5 China Resources Saike Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.5.1 Enterprise Profile

3.5.2 Sales of Finasteride in by China Resources Saike Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in China

3.6 Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.6.1 Enterprise Profile

3.6.2 Sales of Finasteride by Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in China



4 Prices of Finasteride in China, 2017-2018

4.1 MSD (Propecia)

4.2 Guangdong Rongtai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

4.3 China Meheco Topfond Pharma Co., Ltd. (Qiyue)

4.4 China Resources Saike Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Kabo)

4.5 Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



5 Prospect of China's Finasteride Market, 2019-2023

5.1 Major Factors Influencing Development of China's Finasteride Market

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend



