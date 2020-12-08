China Foresees the Fountain of Youth

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new motivational book, How to Drink from the Fountain of Youth: 30 Steps to Everlasting Youth, has been translated in Chinese (simplified) and will soon be formally made public. Just four months after the English version was released on Amazon, author/filmmaker and modern-day yoga master, Rich Tola, will soon be revealing the secrets of his youthful success to more than 800 million daily readers throughout the People's Republic of China. This family-friendly and easy-to-read "how-to manifesto," as the author calls it, promises to encourage anyone on the planet looking to achieve their best possible self.

How to Drink from the Fountain of Youth: 30 Steps to Everlasting Youth Author, Rich Tola

In today's pandemic times when being fit and staying healthy can mean the difference between life and death, the 57-year old author - who thinks he stopped getting older at age 30 - believes that anyone can turn back the hands of Father Time. If you follow his "practical and wise" advice, as one reader describes it. The book delivers an inspiring message of hope and self-respect and that anything is possible if you set your sights and try. How to Drink from the Fountain of Youth provides step-by-step instructions on living better and stronger, and for being your best and healthiest self. The book is ideal for anyone looking to lose weight, feel more energized, be more confident, define their personal goals and aspirations, plus grow mentally as well as improve their entire outlook on life. It's also for aspiring Millennials still searching for their calling, and for baby boomers who finally have the money but not the motivation to pursue their passion.

Tola's book also doubles as a handy note-taking journal with a 50-word glossary to improve your vocabulary. Plus, his writing style is just like his Tola Yoga, fast-paced and colloquial, not to mention laced with insightful anecdotes garnered from a half-century of experiences. With Steps like Be Vain, Love the Scale, Embrace Failure and Self-Correct, the author's quite the sage who respects the powers of karma. Because, as Tola believes, "Everything in life is circular, so our choices, both good and bad, definitely come back to us in the future."

Why China and why now? "Because I wanted my universal message of hope, self-respect and self-discipline to permeate the globe in a big way. And what better society of strong, focused people is there than China, where they've been embracing my tough love values since the Xia Dynasty," says Tola.

Rich Tola is also known for his heartfelt and witty memoir, Simply Between Millions: From Wall Street to Hollywood, and films such as Boulevard Zen and Skateboard Bandits.

