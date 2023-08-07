China Gaotang: Creating the Koi Industry to Promote High Quality Development

LIAO CHENG, China, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong office of Hong Kong Business Daily. In recent years, Gaotang County in Shandong Province has attached great importance to the high-quality development of the koi industry and cultural inheritance, and has formulated a plan for the integrated development of the koi industry. In April 2023, the China Fisheries Association and Gaotang County launched a co creation and cooperation of the "Golden Carp Hometown" brand, cultivating characteristic brand culture, exploring the historical origins of local characteristics, telling local characteristic brand stories well, and assisting in the revitalization of rural industries.

Gaotang County has invested 240 million yuan to fully build the "Lidu Impression Park" for the integration of agriculture, culture, and tourism in a new business format. The project covers a total area of 150 acres, with a planned investment of 240 million yuan, and will be constructed in three phases. Gaotang koi farming was first established in 2003. After more than 20 years of efforts, there are currently over 390 households engaged in koi farming in the county, with 47 aquaculture enterprises, 160 koi marketing brokers, nearly 30 e-commerce sales platforms, and over 100 sales personnel. We have 3 national level demonstration farms for healthy aquaculture, 26 koi cultural sightseeing and leisure bases, and nearly 30 koi breeding varieties in the county, with a breeding area of over 8000 acres. We have over 10 million high-quality koi, with a total output value of 900 million yuan. The koi industry is at the highest level in the country.

Since 2014, Gaotang County has held four consecutive koi competitions and developed the Gaotang koi brand. With the popularization and rapid development of network technology, Gaotang koi has taken the high-speed train of the Internet. The "Guangshun koi" breeding cooperative takes the lead in demonstrating e-commerce marketing. With the support of governments at all levels, 40 new e-commerce live streaming rooms have been built, with an annual revenue of over 200 million yuan from e-commerce marketing.

In recent years, Gaotang County has established more than 30 Koi live streaming platforms, The fast and direct logistics have also allowed Gaotang Koi to enter more households. In 2022, the number of Koi express deliveries delivered by mail alone reached 100000, with a sales value of over 100 million yuan.

