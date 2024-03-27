China Genetic Testing Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2032 from $4.3 Billion in 2023, Driven by Direct to Consumer Testing Solutions as Genetic Testing Gains Popularity

DUBLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Genetic Testing Market Report by Test Type, Disease, Technology, Service Provider, Testing Sample 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China genetic testing market size reached US$ 4.3 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 14.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during 2023-2032.

Genetic testing is becoming popular in China. It may benefit many different interest groups, such as individuals and families with a history of genetic disorder, pregnant women, employers, and health or life insurance. This market is currently driven by a number of factors such as rising awareness regarding the benefits of genetic testing, availability of direct to consumer tests and increasing incidences of genetic disorders.

Over the past few years, there has been a significant rise in the awareness levels regarding the benefits of genetic testing in China. Genetic testing provides various technologies that help in the early detection of various chronic diseases and ensures its treatment and prevention. Moreover, a rise in the availability of Direct to consumer tests (DTC) which has increased the convenience and accessibility of such tests is also creating a positive impact in the growth of the market.

Moreover, In October, 2015, China announced that the iconic one-child policy had finally been replaced by a universal two-child policy. This is expected to increase the number of babies born each year and create a positive impact on the demand of the new born genetic testing segment. Other major factors that are expected to drive this market include growing middle class, aging population, and expanding healthcare system.

This report provides a deep insight into the China genetic testing market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the China genetic testing industry in any manner.

Competitive Landscape

BGI

Berry Genomics Co. ltd.

Daan Gene Co. Ltd

WuXi NextCODE

Annoroad Gene Technology Co. Ltd.

WuXi PharmaTech

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Test Type:

Prenatal Testing

Carrier Testing

New Born Testing

Predictive/Presymptomatic Testing

Diagnostic Testing

Others

Breakup by Disease:

Cancer

Down Syndrome

Thalassemia

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Biochemical

Molecular

Cytogenetic

Breakup by Service Provider:

Hospital Based Laboratories

Independent Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Breakup by Testing Sample:

Blood

Saliva

Hair

Others

