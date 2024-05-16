China-Greece Cultural Bridge: "Oriental Projection Room" Opens in Athens

A new platform for cultural exchange between China and Greece, the "Oriental Projection Room," was launched in Athens on May 7th. Sponsored by Shandong Radio and Television Station and Shandong International Communication Center, this project marks the first overseas cultural platform established by the center.

The "Oriental Projection Room" (PRNewsfoto/Shandian News)
The "Oriental Projection Room" aims to promote deeper international understanding through the regular showcase of exceptional documentaries, short videos, and other visual media. This platform serves as a bridge between Chinese and Greek cultures, enhancing mutual appreciation and awareness.

Efthymios Tsiknis, President of the International Press Union of Greece
"Having visited China three times, I am deeply impressed by its culture and people. The 'Oriental Projection Room' is a great initiative that will undoubtedly deepen Greek understanding of China and foster non-governmental connections. I eagerly anticipate exploring future collaborations with Shandong's media industry."

