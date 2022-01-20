China Grocery Market Report 2022 with Focus on Fresh Dairy Products & Eggs, Vegetables, Fruits, Meat, Fish and Seafood - Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Grocery Market with Focus on Fresh Segment (Type, Channel, & Product): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China fresh grocery market is forecasted to reach US$976.11 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 4.60% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025

Growth in the China fresh grocery market was supported by factors such as the ageing population, rising disposable income, growth in the organic food market and rising adoption of e-commerce. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by regulatory tightening, infrastructural & logistic challenges and high wastage & low-profit margins.

The China grocery market by type can be segmented as follows: fresh grocery market and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). In 2020, the dominant share of China grocery market was held by fresh groceries, followed by FMCG. The China grocery market by channel can be segmented as follows: brick and mortar and online channel.

The largest share of the market was being held by brick and mortar, followed by online channels. The China brick & mortar store grocery market can be further segmented as follows: modern retailing, traditional retailing and others, whereas the online grocery market can be further segmented as follows: traditional e-commerce, on-demand and community group purchase.

The China fresh grocery market by-product can be segmented as follows: dairy products & eggs, fresh vegetables, fresh fruits, fresh meat, fresh fish and fresh seafood.

In 2020, the dominant share of the market was being held by dairy products & eggs, followed by fresh vegetables and fresh fruits. Factors such as expansion in lower-tier cities and changing lifestyle and dietary patterns helped in boosting the market growth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Walmart Inc., JD.com, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Sun Art Retail Group Limited, Yonghui Superstores Co. Limited, China Resources Holdings Co., Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Grocery

1.1.1 Grocery- Introduction

1.2 Type of Grocery

1.2.1 Fresh Food

1.2.2 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

1.3 Grocery Channels

1.3.1 Traditional Retailers

1.3.2 Modern Retailers

1.3.3 Online Retailers

1.4 Value Chain Analysis

1.5 Advantages of Fresh Grocery

1.6 Disadvantages of Fresh Grocery



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Grocery Market

2.2 Increased E- Grocery Penetration

2.3 Decreased Retail Stores Sales Growth

2.4 Bulk Buying

2.5 Rise in adoption of New Business Models

2.6 Post-COVID Scenario



3. Market Analysis

3.1 China Grocery Market by Value

3.2 China Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.3 China Grocery Market by Type

3.3.1 China Fresh Grocery Market by Value

3.3.2 China Fresh Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 China FMCG Market by Value

3.3.4 China FMCG Market Forecast by Value

3.4 China Grocery Market by Channel

3.4.1 China Brick & Mortar Store Grocery Market by Value

3.4.2 China Brick & Mortar Store Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 China Online Grocery Market by Value

3.4.4 China Online Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.5 China Brick & Mortar Store Grocery Market by Segment

3.5.1 China Modern Retailing Grocery Market by Value

3.5.2 China Modern Retailing Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 China Traditional Retailing Grocery Market by Value

3.5.4 China Traditional Retailing Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.6 China Online Grocery Market by Segment

3.6.1 China Traditional E-commerce Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.6.2 China On-Demand Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.6.3 China Community Group Purchase Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.7 China Fresh Grocery Market by Channel

3.7.1 China Brick & Mortar Store Fresh Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.7.2 China Online Fresh Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.8 China Fresh Grocery Market by Product

3.8.1 China Dairy Products & Eggs Market Forecast by Value

3.8.2 China Fresh Vegetables Market Forecast by Value

3.8.3 China Fresh Fruits Market Forecast by Value

3.8.4 China Fresh Meat Market Forecast by Value

3.8.5 China Fresh Fish Market Forecast by Value

3.8.6 China Fresh Seafood Market Forecast by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Aging Population

4.1.2 Rising Disposable Income

4.1.3 Growth in Organic Food Market

4.1.4 Rising Adoption of E- Commerce

4.1.5 Expansion in Lower Tier Cities

4.1.6 Change in Lifestyles

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 In-Store Digitalization

4.2.2 Revamping Foodservice Models

4.2.3 Development in Cold Chain Logistics

4.2.4 New Business Models

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Regulatory Tightening

4.3.2 Infrastructural & Logistic Challenges

4.3.3 Unhygienic Environment

4.3.4 High Wastage & Low Profit Margins



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

5.2 China Market

5.2.1 Market Share - Key Players

5.2.2 Market Share in Total Grocery Retailing - Key Players

5.2.3 Market Share in Modern Grocery Retailing - Key Players

5.2.4 Number of Chain Stores - Key Players

5.2.5 E-Grocery Market - Key Players



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategies

JD.com

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Sun Art Retail Group Limited

Walmart Inc.

Yonghui Superstores Co., Ltd.

China Resources Holdings Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qnxav8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets