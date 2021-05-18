China HGS Announces First Six Months of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

HANZHONG, China, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) ("China HGS" or the "Company"), a leading regional real estate developer headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, China, announced its interim financial results for the first half of fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were approximately $18.3 million , representing an increase of 867.2% from approximately $1.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to more gross floor area sold during the current quarter.

, representing an increase of 867.2% from approximately in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to more gross floor area sold during the current quarter. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $2.2 million , significantly increased from net loss of approximately $0.6 million in the same period of last year.

, significantly increased from net loss of approximately in the same period of last year. Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $0.10 , compared to net loss per share of $0.01 for the same quarter of the last year.

First Six Months of Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Total revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2021 were approximately $21.0 million , representing an increase of 401.5% from approximately $4.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2020.

, representing an increase of 401.5% from approximately in the same period of fiscal 2020. Net income for the first six months of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $2.5 million , significantly increased from net loss of approximately $0.9 million in the same period of last year.

, significantly increased from net loss of approximately in the same period of last year. Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $0.11 , compared to net loss per share of $0.02 for the same period of the last year.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China HGS Real Estate Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ. These factors include but are not limited to: the uncertain market for the Company's business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of real estate business; and other risks related to the Company's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

About China HGS Real Estate, Inc.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH), founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, is a leading real estate developer in the region and holds the national grade I real estate qualification. The Company focuses on the development of high-rise, sub-high-rise residential buildings and multi-building apartment complexes in China's Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and counties with rapidly growing populations driven by increased urbanization. The Company provides affordable housing with popular and modern designs to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups. The Company's development activity spans a range of services, including land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. For further information about China HGS, please go to www.chinahgs.com.

Company contact:

Randy Xiong, President of Capital Market

China Phone: (86) 091-62622612

Email: [email protected]

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)































March 31,



September 30,





2021



2020

ASSETS



(Unaudited)









Cash

$ 555,576



$ 457,699

Restricted cash



3,297,734





3,409,837

Contract assets



15,195,730





14,255,328

Real estate property development completed



93,359,420





94,671,258

Other assets



9,709,848





8,132,555

Property, plant and equipment, net



567,292





571,330

Security deposits



1,922,853





1,855,506

Real estate property under development



251,151,767





227,741,017

Due from local governments for real estate property development completed



2,973,777





2,869,623



















Total Assets

$ 378,733,997



$ 353,964,153



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Construction loans

$ 116,060,624



$ 109,937,408

Accounts payable



31,854,281





25,415,352

Other payables



4,569,384





4,028,048

Construction deposits



3,318,974





3,202,730

Contract liabilities



1,885,982





1,847,685

Customer deposits



21,498,027





19,405,528

Accrued expenses



1,861,745





1,920,370

Taxes payable



20,592,607





19,881,211

Total liabilities



201,641,624





185,638,332



















Commitments and Contingencies















Stockholders' equity















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,525,000 shares issued and

outstanding March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020



22,525





22,525

Additional paid-in capital



129,930,330





129,930,330

Statutory surplus



10,458,395





10,458,395

Retained earnings



37,466,885





34,954,061

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(785,762)





(7,039,490)

Total stockholders' equity



177,092,373





168,325,821



















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 378,733,997



$ 353,964,153



CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)































Three months ended March 31,



Six months ended March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Real estate sales

$ 18,278,112



$ 1,889,829



$ 21,033,374



$ 4,194,073

Less: Sales tax



(115,166)





(27,048)





(138,704)





(66,281)

Cost of real estate sales



(14,474,264)





(1,466,381)





(16,327,906)





(3,171,993)

Gross profit



3,688,682





396,400





4,566,764





955,799

Operating expenses































Selling and distribution expenses



16,821





200,390





96,166





400,558

General and administrative expenses



543,334





819,415





849,259





1,408,254

Total operating expenses



560,155





1,019,805





945,425





1,808,812

Operating income (loss)



3,128,527





(623,405)





3,621,339





(853,013)

Interest income (expense), net



712





(15,586)





3,537





(32,839)

Other expense



(166,571)





(96,729)





(272,428)





(96,729)

Income (loss) before income taxes



2,962,668





(735,720)





3,352,448





(982,581)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



741,431





(111,699)





839,624





(101,179)

Net income (loss)



2,221,237





(624,021)





2,512,824





(881,402)

Other Comprehensive income (loss)































Foreign currency translation adjustment



(737,431)





(2,823,145)





6,253,728





1,557,717

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 1,483,806



$ (3,447,166)



$ 8,766,552



$ 676,315

Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share































Basic and diluted

$ 0.10



$ (0.01)



$ 0.11



$ (0.02)

Weighted average common shares outstanding































Basic and diluted



22,525,000





22,525,000





22,525,000





22,525,000







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited)















































































Common Stock



Additional



Statutory



Retained



Accumulated

Other Comprehensive











Shares



Amount



Paid-in Capital



Surplus



Earnings



Income (loss)



Total

Balance at September 30, 2019



22,525,000



$ 22,525



$ 129,930,330



$ 10,360,251



$ 34,070,767



$ (15,683,723)



$ 158,700150

Net loss for the period



-





-





















(257,381)













(257,381)

Foreign currency translation adjustments



-





-





























4,380,862





4,380,862

Balance at December 31, 2019



22,525,000





22,525





129,930,330





10,360,251





33,189,365





(11,302,861)





162,823,631

Net loss for the period



-





-





















(624,021)













(624,021)

Foreign currency translation adjustments



-





-





























(2,823,145)





(2,823,145)

Balance at March 31, 2020



22,525,000



$ 22,525



$ 129,930,330



$ 10,360,251



$ 33,189,365



$ (14,126,006)



$ 159,376,465





















































































































Balance at September 30, 2020



22,525,000



$ 22,525



$ 129,930,330



$ 10,458,395



$ 34,954,061



$ (7,039,490)



$ 168,325,821

Net income for the period



-





-





-





-





291,587





-





291,587

Foreign currency translation

adjustments



-





-





-





-





-





6,991,159





6,991,159

Balance at December 31, 2020



22,525,000





22,525





129,930,330





10,458,395





35,245,648





(48,331)





175,608,567

Net income for the period



-





-





-





-





2,221,237





-





2,221,237

Foreign currency translation

adjustments



-





-





-





-





-





(737,431)





(737,431)

Balance at March 31, 2021



22,525,000



$ 22,525



$ 129,930,330



$ 10,458,395



$ 37,466,885



$ (785,762)



$ 177,092,373







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



















Six months ended March 31,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income (loss)

$ 2,512,824



$ (881,402)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Deferred tax provision (benefit)



-





(235,179)

Depreciation



24,772





37,710

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Contract assets



(422,948)





651,289

Real estate property development completed



4,747,385





2,937,724

Real estate property under development



(13,010,220)





(2,835,288)

Other current assets



(1,281,964)





(935,053)

Security deposit











3,195,887

Accounts payable



5,515,797





89,325

Other payables



395,088





111,347

Contract liabilities



(28,762)





(71,507)

Customer deposits



1,387,999





2,349,028

Construction deposits











(428)

Accrued expenses











(675,478)

Taxes payables



109,454





(1,379,060)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(50,575)





2,358,915



















Cash flow from financing activities















Repayments of construction loans



-





(2,128,585)

Net cash used in financing activities



-





(2,128,585)



















Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and restricted cash



36,349





103,801

Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash



(14,226)





334,131

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period



3,867,536





4,202,117

Cash and restricted cash, end of period

$ 3,853,310



$ 4,536,248

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Interest paid

$ 1,847,904



$ 3,416,592

Income taxes paid

$ 135,462



$ 375,601



















Reconciliation to amounts on condensed consolidated balance sheets:















Cash

$ 555,576



$ 658,313

Restricted

$ 3,297,734



$ 3,877,935

Total cash and restricted cash

$ 3,853,310



$ 4,536,248



















Cash, beginning of period

$ 457,699



$ 263,139

Restricted, beginning of period

$ 3,409,837



$ 3,938,978

Total cash and restricted cash, beginning of period

$ 3,867,536



$ 4,202,117



















Non-cash financing activities:















Reclassification of interest payable to construction loan

$ 1,626,210



$ -

Real estate sales for settlements in real estate property under development

$ (14,432,275)



$ -







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

