China HGS Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Feb 22, 2021, 16:45 ET
HANZHONG, China, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) ("China HGS" or the "Company"), a leading regional real estate developer headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, China, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the quarterly report on Form 10-Q can be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov
Highlights for the quarter
- Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were approximately $2.8 million, an increase of 19.6% from approximately $2.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to more gross floor area sold during the current quarter.
- Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $0.3 million, significantly increased from net loss of approximately $0.3 million in the same period of last year.
- Basic and diluted net loss per share ("EPS") attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $0.01, compared to net loss per share of $0.01 for the same quarter of the last year.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China HGS Real Estate Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ. These factors include but are not limited to: the uncertain market for the Company's business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of real estate business; and other risks related to the Company's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.
About China HGS Real Estate, Inc.
China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH), founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, is a leading real estate developer in the region and holds the national grade I real estate qualification. The Company focuses on the development of high-rise, sub-high-rise residential buildings and multi-building apartment complexes in China's Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and counties with rapidly growing populations driven by increased urbanization. The Company provides affordable housing with popular and modern designs to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups. The Company's development activity spans a range of services, including land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. For further information about China HGS, please go to www.chinahgs.com.
Company contact:
Randy Xiong, President of Capital Market
China Phone: (86) 091-62622612
Email: [email protected]
|
CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
2020
|
2020
|
ASSETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash
|
$
|
1,253,331
|
$
|
457,699
|
Restricted cash
|
3,423,862
|
3,409,837
|
Contract assets
|
15,370,808
|
14,255,328
|
Real estate property development completed
|
96,628,716
|
94,671,258
|
Other assets
|
9,102,909
|
8,132,555
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
582,060
|
571,330
|
Security deposits
|
1,930,750
|
1,855,506
|
Real estate property under development
|
239,926,178
|
227,741,017
|
Due from local governments for real estate property development completed
|
2,985,991
|
2,869,623
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
371,204,605
|
$
|
353,964,153
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Construction loans
|
$
|
116,028,450
|
$
|
109,937,408
|
Accounts payables
|
26,333,101
|
25,415,352
|
Other payables
|
4,424,032
|
4,028,048
|
Construction deposits
|
3,332,605
|
3,202,730
|
Contract liabilities
|
1,917,343
|
1,847,685
|
Customer deposits
|
21,939,636
|
19,405,528
|
Accrued expenses
|
1,971,086
|
1,920,370
|
Taxes payable
|
19,649,785
|
19,881,211
|
Total liabilities
|
195,596,038
|
185,638,332
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,525,000 shares
issued and outstanding December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020
|
22,525
|
22,525
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
129,930,330
|
129,930,330
|
Statutory surplus
|
10,458,395
|
10,458,395
|
Retained earnings
|
35,245,648
|
34,954,061
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(48,331)
|
(7,039,490)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
175,608,567
|
168,325,821
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
371,204,605
|
$
|
353,964,153
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
|
INCOME
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Real estate sales
|
$
|
2,755,262
|
$
|
2,304,244
|
Less: Sales tax
|
(23,538)
|
(39,233)
|
Cost of real estate sales
|
(1,853,642)
|
(1,705,612)
|
Gross profit
|
878,082
|
559,399
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
79,345
|
200,168
|
General and administrative expenses
|
305,925
|
588,839
|
Total operating expenses
|
385,270
|
789,007
|
Operating income (loss)
|
492,812
|
(229,608)
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
2,826
|
(17,253)
|
Other expense, net
|
(105,858)
|
-
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
389,780
|
(246,861)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
98,193
|
10,520
|
Net income (loss)
|
291,587
|
(257,381)
|
Other Comprehensive income (loss)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
6,991,159
|
4,380,862
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
7,282,746
|
$
|
4,123,481
|
Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
Basic and diluted
|
22,525,000
|
22,525,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common Stock
|
Additional
|
Statutory
|
Retained
|
Accumulated
Comprehensive
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
Paid-in Capital
|
Surplus
|
Earnings
|
Loss
|
Total
|
Balance at September 30, 2019
|
22,525,000
|
$
|
22,525
|
$
|
129,930,330
|
$
|
10,360,251
|
$
|
34,070,767
|
$
|
(15,683,723)
|
$
|
158,700,150
|
Net loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(257,381)
|
-
|
(257,381)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,380,862
|
4,380,862
|
Balance at December 31, 2019 (Unaudited)
|
22,525,000
|
$
|
22,525
|
$
|
129,930,330
|
$
|
10,360,251
|
$
|
33,813,386
|
$
|
(11,302,861)
|
$
|
162,823,631
|
Balance at September 30, 2020
|
22,525,000
|
$
|
22,525
|
$
|
129,930,330
|
$
|
10,458,395
|
$
|
34,954,061
|
$
|
(7,039,490)
|
$
|
168,325,821
|
Net income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
291,587
|
-
|
291,587
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,991,159
|
6,991,159
|
Balance at December 31,2020 (Unaudited)
|
22,525,000
|
$
|
22,525
|
$
|
129,930,330
|
$
|
10,458,395
|
$
|
35,245,648
|
$
|
(48,331)
|
$
|
175,608,567
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
291,587
|
$
|
(257,381)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
Deferred tax benefit
|
-
|
(56,480)
|
Depreciation
|
12,253
|
18,767
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Contract assets
|
(529,410)
|
511,335
|
Advances to vendors
|
-
|
(213,038)
|
Real estate property development completed
|
1,853,642
|
1,472,443
|
Real estate property under development
|
(1,297,396)
|
(961,873)
|
Other current assets
|
(631,040)
|
(488,722)
|
Security deposit
|
-
|
1,596,250
|
Accounts payables
|
(111,208)
|
385,617
|
Other payables
|
229,180
|
(1,646)
|
Contract liabilities
|
(5,191)
|
(32,028)
|
Customer deposits
|
1,721,198
|
1,625,398
|
Construction deposits
|
-
|
(426)
|
Accrued expenses
|
-
|
(578,021)
|
Taxes payables
|
(890,500)
|
(534,574)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
643,115
|
2,485,621
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
Repayments of construction loans
|
-
|
(2,118,584)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
-
|
(2,118,584)
|
Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and restricted cash
|
166,542
|
116,587
|
Net increase in cash and restricted cash
|
809,657
|
483,624
|
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
3,867,536
|
4,202,117
|
Cash and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
4,677,193
|
$
|
4,685,741
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
Interest paid
|
$
|
136,674
|
$
|
1,743,380
|
Income taxes paid
|
$
|
63,765
|
$
|
44,786
|
Representing:
|
Cash, end of period
|
$
|
1,253,331
|
$
|
660,414
|
Restricted, end of period
|
$
|
3,423,862
|
$
|
4,025,327
|
Total cash and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
4,677,193
|
$
|
4,685,741
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
457,699
|
263,139
|
Restricted, beginning of period
|
3,409,837
|
3,938,978
|
Total cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
3,867,536
|
4,202,117
|
Non-cash financing activities:
|
Reclassification of interest payable to construction loan
|
1,608,606
|
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
SOURCE China HGS Real Estate Inc.
