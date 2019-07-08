China In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Industry Report, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



In vitro diagnosis (IVD) as a good way to make a rapid and definite diagnosis of diseases early, plays an increasingly crucial role in clinical medicine and related medical research fields. China's IVD market has burgeoned due to robust demand over the years, with its size approximating RMB57.6 billion in 2018, an annualized jump of 19.3%.



Reagents now prevail in the Chinese IVD industry, sweeping over 70% of the total value of the industry. In the country, IVD reagents mainly include those for immunological, biochemical and molecular diagnostics, among which the first two kinds of diagnosis reagents are the mainstay of the industry, seizing a combined more than 60% shares.



In China, world-renowned big names such as Roche, Siemens, Abbott and Thermo Fisher are the main players in the high-end IVD market; local companies including Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd., Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd., Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd., Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co., Ltd., MedicalSystem Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Sinocare Inc., have gained a firm foothold in the low- and mid-end markets.



China has issued industrial policies to shore up local Chinese IVD companies since 2011, setting the stage for homemade products to replace the imported. Lower price and favorable policies are a boon for Chinese companies to break the monopoly of their foreign peers.



China's IVD industry will head toward the following directions in the years to come:



1. Factors such as population aging, two-child policy and higher health budget will be conducive to the rising demand for IVD;

2. Frequent mergers and acquisitions will make the market more concentrated;

3. High-end immunological diagnostics, molecular diagnostics and point-of-care testing (POCT) will be three major trends.



The report highlights the following:

China IVD industry (development status, market size, market structure, competitive pattern and development trends);

China IVD market segments (development status, competitive pattern and development trends);

China IVD downstream sectors;

6 foreign and 24 Chinese IVD companies (operation, gross margin, IVD business, development strategy, etc.).



