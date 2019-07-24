DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Industry report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights the following:

China IVD industry (development status, market size, market structure, competitive pattern and development trends);

China IVD market segments (development status, competitive pattern and development trends);

China IVD downstream sectors;

6 foreign and 24 Chinese IVD companies (operation, gross margin, IVD business, development strategy, etc.).

In vitro diagnosis (IVD) as a good way to make a rapid and definite diagnosis of diseases early, plays an increasingly crucial role in clinical medicine and related medical research fields. China's IVD market has burgeoned due to robust demand over the years, with its size approximating RMB57.6 billion in 2018, an annualized jump of 19.3%.



Reagents now prevail in the Chinese IVD industry, sweeping over 70% of the total value of the industry. In the country, IVD reagents mainly include those for immunological, biochemical and molecular diagnostics, among which the first two kinds of diagnosis reagents are the mainstay of the industry, seizing a combined more than 60% shares.



In China, world-renowned big names such as Roche, Siemens, Abbott and Thermo Fisher are the main players in the high-end IVD market; local companies including Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd., Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd., Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd., Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co., Ltd., MedicalSystem Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Sinocare Inc., have gained a firm foothold in the low-and mid-end markets.



China has issued industrial policies to shore up local Chinese IVD companies since 2011, setting the stage for homemade products to replace the imported. Lower price and favorable policies are a boon for Chinese companies to break the monopoly of their foreign peers.



China's IVD industry will head toward the following directions in the years to come:



1. Factors such as population aging, two-child policy and higher health budget will be conducive to the rising demand for IVD;

2. Frequent mergers and acquisitions will make the market more concentrated;

3. High-end immunological diagnostics, molecular diagnostics and point-of-care testing (POCT) will be three major trends.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification



2 China In Vitro Diagnostic Industry

2.1 Development Status

2.2 Market Size

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 Competitive Pattern

2.5 Development Trends

2.5.1 Aging of Population Spurs IVD Industry

2.5.2 Higher Healthcare Expenditures are a Boon for IVD Industry

2.5.3 Government Backs IVD Industry

2.5.4 High-end Immunological Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics and POCT will be Three Major Trends

2.5.5 Related Companies Flock to Capital Market for Further Development

2.5.6 Implementation of Two-child Policy Fuels IVD Industry

2.5.7 Frequent Mergers and Acquisitions are Likely to Make IVD Market More Concentrated



3 China IVD Market Segments

3.1 Companion Diagnostics

3.1.1 Development Status

3.1.2 Market Structure

3.1.3 Market Size

3.1.4 Growth Drivers

3.1.5 Competitive Pattern

3.2 Immunological Diagnostics

3.3 Molecular Diagnostics

3.4 Biochemical Diagnostics

3.5 POCT



4 China IVD Downstream Sectors

4.1 Healthcare Sector

4.1.1 Number of Medical Institutions

4.1.2 Medical Services

4.1.3 Medical Income

4.2 Independent Clinical Laboratory Sector

4.2.1 Development Status

4.2.2 Market Size

4.2.3 Competitive Pattern

4.2.4 Development Trends



5 Major Foreign Companies

5.1 Roche

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 In Vitro Diagnostics Business

5.1.4 Development in China

5.2 Siemens

5.3 Abbott

5.4 Thermo Fisher

5.5 Danaher

5.6 Sysmex



6 Major Chinese Companies

6.1 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Gross Margin

6.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Business

6.1.5 Development Strategy

6.2 Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

6.3 Beijing Strong Biotechnologies, Inc.

6.4 MedicalSystem Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

6.5 DAAN Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University

6.6 Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co., Ltd.

6.7 Sinocare Inc.

6.8 Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd.

6.9 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.

6.10 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.

6.11 Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

6.12 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd.

6.13 Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Inc.

6.14 Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.15 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co., Ltd.

6.16 HOB Biotech Group Suzhou Co., Ltd.

6.17 Lifotronic Technology Co., Ltd.

6.18 Hotgen Biotech Co., Ltd.

6.19 Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd.

6.20 Getein Biotech, Inc.

6.21 Guangdong Hybribio Biotech Co., Ltd.

6.22 Beijing Bohui Innovation Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

6.23 Edan Instruments, Inc.

6.24 Wuhan Easy Diagnosis Biomedicine Co., Ltd.



