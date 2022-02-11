China In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Trends and Forecast Report to 2026, Featuring Arkray, Biomerieux, Danaher, Hologic, Horiba Medical and Luminex

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As an in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, China trails only the populous, developed economy markets of the United States, western European countries, and Japan. The country and its healthcare system are confronted by challenges shared by less developed countries, but also burdens common among developed middle-income and affluent countries such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and diseases of aging. China as an IVD market opportunity is defined by its standing next to other populous countries with demonstrated economic promise for over the past decade - Brazil, Russia and India (collectively with China referred to as the important, rapidly growing "BRIC" nations).

The report is designed to provide an overview of the Chinese laboratory market and its influences. The focus is on the IVD discipline including reagents, consumables, calibrators and controls of the following sub-segments:

Clinical Chemistry: routine lab testing; substrates, enzymes, homogeneous immunoassays, proteins, ISE (non-POC), HBA1c (non-POC), includes urinalysis and blood chemistry testing.

Immunoassays: hormones and thyroid function, tumor markers, allergy, anemia, neonatal tests, prenatal tests, interleukins, PCT, toxicology and common infectious diseases (HIV, hepatitis, influenza)

Microbiology and Molecular Testing: manual and automated tests, culture media (to be prepared or ready to use), latex tests, transport media, blood culture, sensitivity discs, Gram and other stains, MTB culture, Mycoplasma, Ureaplasma, nucleic acid testing.

Point-of-Care Testing: all POC tests for cardiology, toxicology, coagulation, diabetes, infectious diseases, including POC and non-POC blood gas and electrolytes, and glucose self-monitoring tests.

Histology/Cytology: PAP, HE, IHC, ISH, FISH, primary and secondary antibodies.

Included in the report are trends influencing the industry and country-level data including the incidence of disease, life expectancy, population demographics, economic status, healthcare utilization and other market influences.

All market data pertains to the IVD market in China at the manufacturers' level. Market data is presented for the 2021 year with forecast data provided for 2026. Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for the 2021-2026 period.

Key Topics Covered:

China in Context

Overview

Population trends

Disease demographics

Infectious disease threats

Chinese economy

Clinical Laboratory Structure in China

Clinical laboratory tests

Chinese healthcare reform and hospital infrastructure

China regulation and medical device policy challenges

IVD Markets in China

Market introduction and summary

Clinical chemistry

Point-of-care (POC) testing

Immunoassays

Molecular assays

Hematology

Coagulation

Microbiology

Tests used in blood banking

Histology and cytology

Prenatal and genetic test services

Company Activity in China

China IVD market participant overview

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Arkray

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Biomerieux, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Hologic, Inc.

Horiba Medical

Instrumentation Laboratory

Luminex Corporation

Mindray Medical International, Ltd.

Myriad Genetics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perkinelmer

Qiagen N.V.

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

