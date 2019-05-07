NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China's independent clinical laboratory industry is still in its infancy. In 2018, it only saw the penetration rate of about 5%, far below 40% or more in Europe, the United States and Japan. The main reason is that the laboratory and pathology departments of public hospitals occupy the leading position in the industry in China.



In China, large independent clinical laboratories can provide more than 2,000 test items, while first-class AAA hospitals can only offer over 300-500 test items. With the acceleration of population aging, higher incidence of various chronic diseases and favorable policies, the penetration rate and scale of China's independent clinical laboratory industry will increase year by year.



China's independent clinical laboratory market size presented the CAGR of 40.9% during 2010-2018, and approximated RMB18.6 billion in 2018, a year-on-year increase of 37.8%. By 2025, it is expected to reach RMB96.7 billion with the growth rate of above 20%.



As of September 2018, there had been 1,271 independent clinical laboratories in China, indicating gradually intensified competition in the industry. At present, major players in China include KingMed Diagnostics, ADICON, DIAN Diagnostics, DAAN Gene, MedicalSystem Biotechnology and so forth. Particularly, KingMed Diagnostics is the industry's leader with a 22.8% market share in 2018.



As the competition intensifies, the market share of the giant KingMed Diagnostics has reduced from 32.9% in 2014 to 22.8% in 2018. In the future, small ICL companies without competitive advantages are likely to be phased out and the industry will be more concentrated.



China Independent Clinical Laboratory Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Overview of China's independent clinical laboratory industry, covering development environment, status quo, market size, competitive landscape and development trend;

Upstream and downstream sectors of China's independent clinical laboratory industry;

Operation, gross margin, R&D investment, independent clinical laboratory business and development strategy of 21 companies in China.



