China Independent OEMs' Telematics Products Market Report 2021 Featuring Geely, SAIC, Changan Auto, Great Wall Motor, GAC, BYD, Chery, Dongfeng Motor, BAIC, & FAW

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chinese Independent OEMs' Telematics Products Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chinese OEMs' telematics research: high computing power chips promote the integration of telematics with AI

In the first eight months of 2021, 57.1% of new passenger cars in China installed telematics systems, 4.6 percentage points higher than in the same period of the previous year, of which Chinese brand passenger cars boasted a 59.6% installation rate, up 1.2 percentage points.

The steadily rising penetration of telematics systems in Chinese brands is benefited from the launch of intelligent platforms and creation of high-end intelligent brands, as well as close collaborations between industry chain partners. The publisher surveyed that in the first eight months of 2021, all the homegrown high-end brands like Geely Lynk & Co, Great Wall WEY, Great Wall Tank, SAIC R CAR, Dongfeng Voyah, and BAIC ARCFOX boasted an over 98% installation of telematics systems.

The installation of high computing power master chips in vehicles helps to realize much greater human-computer interaction capability and far better ecological service experience.

The automotive chips developed by Qualcomm, MediaTek, Horizon Robotics, NXP among others have been seen in the telematics systems of Chinese brands. Wherein, the sought-after Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P with super computing power so far have found application in mass-produced models including Geely Xingyue L, Lynk & Co 09, AION LX, Haval H6S/Shenshou, WEY Mocha, WEY Macchiato, ORA Cat, and LiXiang P5, Weltmeister W6 and NIO ET7.

Snapdragon SA8155P, Qualcomm's 3rd-generation automotive cockpit platform, is powered by 7nm process and octa-core CPU, with computing power ten times greater than the previous 820A, and speeds of CPU and GPU 8.5 times and 20 times faster than the previous generation, respectively. The 8155 chip enables multi-screen display, personalized AI, immersive audio and video, 5G connectivity and other capabilities for a number of models.

Xingyue L run on Geely Galaxy OS, a new-generation vehicle system co-developed by ECARX and Geely, and use Qualcomm 8155 chip with 105K DMIPS CPU, 1000 GFLPOS GPU and 8 TOPS NPU.



Based on the great hardware foundation, Galaxy OS features four major core capabilities Human Vehicle Interaction, Intelligent Vehicle Control, Edge AI, and Open Ecosystem.



Human Vehicle Interaction: Xingyue L's four display systems of AR-HUD, dashboard, center console and co-pilot screen enable cross-screen interaction and multi-finger operation. The triple-screen display design of dashboard, center console and co-pilot screens (all 12.3 inches) allow 1/2/3-finger swipe interaction, of which 1-inger swipe enables quick switch between controls; 2-finger swipe is for center console display split; 3-finger swipe achieve cross-screen interaction.



Edge AI the information "preloading" technology is used to enable Baidu Apollo with local voice interaction, voice control over all body functions, human voice control in all scenarios, and 24-hour wake-up-free voice interaction at the driver's seat, as well as self-learning and self-evolution capabilities.



Intelligent Vehicle Control support 1,300+ body signal connections and 170+ body control functions; enable 3D rendering effects in control of air conditioner, seats and other functions.



Open Ecosystem work with partners like Baidu, Tencent and ByteDance to build a vehicle ecosystem with abundant applications of "speaking, listening, watching and playing", including WeChat vehicle version, Kuwo Music, Ximalaya, Aiquting, Douyin, Bilibili, iQIYI, and National K Songs.

As well as Qualcomm 8155 automotive chip, Horizon Journey 2 also enables multiple models of Changan, GAC and Chery among others, with a range of intelligent functions such as eye sight screen brightening, distraction warning, fatigue monitoring, gesture recognition, and voice-activated photographing.

Changan UNI-K is the latest Interactive Monitoring System (IMS) for this car carries the Super Fast chip developed on Horizon Journey 2. Booted in just 4.7 seconds, the system realizes 3+1 quad-screen interaction and bears iFLYTEK Feiyu OS 3.0 (a voice interaction system), all-domain gesture interaction system, face recognition, fatigue driving warning, and other features. Wherein, the powerful all-domain gesture interaction system allows the driver to use the camera above the interior rearview mirror for gesture-activated song switch, photographing, and navigation to home or office, and also offers gesture control to rear row passengers.



ARCFOX S Huawei HI is the first car to adopt Huawei Kirin 990A chip and HarmonyOS, of which the Kirin 990A chip with 3.5TOPs computing power allows 5G connectivity and enables multi-display integration, face recognition, gesture recognition, four-voice-area voice recognition, 30-second continuous dialogue without wake-up, and car-home interconnection.



Voyah FREE as the first model launched by Voyah, Dongfeng's high-end intelligent electric vehicle brand in June 2021, it is based on NXP i.MX8QM and packs the new-generation IVI system co-developed with PATEO and Huawei, which is equipped with a lift type triple-screen integrated display and supports multi-screen interaction and multi-modal interaction (gesture, face, voice, AR navigation, touch, etc.).

Soulmate AI intelligent assistant created by PATEO enables four-voice-area voice pickup, multiple rounds of voice dialogue, and active greetings and caring such as congestion prompt, route recommendation, fatigue warning, forgotten child remainder, and last-mile guidance.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Telematics Market Size of Chinese OEMs

1.1 Installations and Installation Rate of Telematics Systems in China: Overall

1.2 Installations and Installation Rate of Telematics Systems of Chinese OEMs

1.2.1 Installations: by Brand

1.2.2 Installation Rate: by Brand

1.2.3 Installations and Installation Rate: by Price

1.2.4 Installations: by System



2. Comparison of Telematics Functions between Chinese OEMs

2.1 Display Function

2.2 Interaction Function

2.3 Vehicle Ecosystem

2.4 Remote Control Function



3. Telematics Products of TOP 10 Chinese OEMs

3.1 Geely

3.2 SAIC

3.3 Changan Auto

3.4 Great Wall Motor

3.5 GAC

3.6 BYD

3.7 Chery

3.8 Dongfeng Motor

3.9 BAIC

3.10 FAW

