China Index Holdings Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), ("CIH" or the "Company"), the largest real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China*, today announced its unaudited financial results** for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB119.1 million , an increase of 35.2% from RMB88.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

were , an increase of 35.2% from in the corresponding period of 2018. Operating income was RMB63.3 million , an increase of 56.0% from RMB40.6 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

was , an increase of 56.0% from in the corresponding period of 2018. Net income was RMB53.2 million , an increase of 46.9% from RMB36.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

"There is a huge potential in digitizing China's property market, " commented Ms. Yu Huang, CEO of CIH. "As the pioneer in the digital world of China's property market, CIH is taking the advantage of the first mover and positioned to keep its leadership in empowering China's property market, especially commercial property market, by big data and innovative technologies."

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB119.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 35.2% from RMB88.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB56.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 18.1% from RMB48.1 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.

Revenues from marketplace services were RMB62.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 55.7% from RMB40.1 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Revenue from promotion services was RMB49.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 30.3% from RMB37.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in the number of customers.

in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 30.3% from in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in the number of customers. Revenue from listing services was RMB13.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 462.5% from RMB2.4 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in the number of customers.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB22.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 1.4% from RMB22.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Operating Expenses

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB21.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 35.4% from RMB15.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the growing number of selling and marketing personnel headcount.

General and administrative expenses were RMB6.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 12.9% from RMB5.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs to support our business expansion.

Research and development expenses were RMB5.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 43.0% from RMB3.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in staff costs driven by the growth of the research and development team.

Operating Income

Operating Income was RMB63.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 56.0% from RMB40.6 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB10.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 54.6% from RMB6.6 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Net Income

Net income was RMB53.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 46.9% from RMB36.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Business Outlook

Based on current operations and market conditions, CIH's total revenue for the year of 2019 is expected to be between approximately RMB580.0 million and approximately RMB610.0 million. This represents a year to year increase from approximately 37.8% to approximately 44.9%. These estimates represent the management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

About CIH

CIH operates the largest real estate information and analytics service platform in China.* Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit www.chinaindexholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "is expected to," "anticipates," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "are likely to," "estimates," "may," "should" and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding CIH's future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates, market position and continued business transformation. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond CIH's control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CIH's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CIH does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

* In terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points as of December 31, 2018, according to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan in 2019 **The financial results have been prepared on a stand-alone basis and are derived from the consolidated financial results and underlying accounting records of Fang Holdings Limited ("Fang"), as the financial results of CIH had been historically included within the consolidated financial results of Fang prior to its separation from Fang, which was completed on June 11, 2019

REAL ESTATE INFORMATION, ANALYTICS AND MARKETPLACE SERVICES BUSINESS OF FANG HOLDINGS LIMITED（CIH） UNAUDITED CONDENSED COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB"))







As of March 31,

As of December 31,

2019

2018







ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

49,135



164,202 Accounts receivable

15,640



15,534 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

646



693 Prepayments to related parties

-



1,970 Total current assets

65,421



182,399











Non-current assets:





















Property and equipment, net

3,651



3,932 Right of use assets, net

50,677



- Total non-current assets

54,328



3,932











Total assets

119,749



186,331











LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT





















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

5,227



5,184 Amounts due to related parties

-



680 Deferred revenue

155,755



143,254 Income taxes payable

14,689



14,480 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

80,233



79,532 Total current liabilities

255,904



243,130











Non-current liabilities:









Long-term lease liability

45,983



- Other non-current liabilities

18,202



15,496 Total non-current liabilities

64,185



15,496











Total liabilities

320,089



258,626











Commitments and contingencies

-



-











Deficit:









Parent Company deficit

(200,543)



(72,522) Accumulated other comprehensive income

203



227 Total deficit

(200,340)



(72,295)











Total liabilities and deficit

119,749



186,331

REAL ESTATE INFORMATION, ANALYTICS AND MARKETPLACE SERVICES BUSINESS OF FANG HOLDINGS LIMITED（CIH） UNAUDITED CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in thousands of RMB)





For the Three Months Ended March 31



2019



2018











Revenues

119,145



88,157 Cost of revenues

(22,796)



(22,484) Gross profit

96,349



65,673











Operating expenses:









Selling and marketing expenses

(21,306)



(15,736) General and administrative expenses

(6,178)



(5,471) Research and development expenses

(5,531)



(3,869)











Operating income

63,334



40,597 Interest income

66



254 Gains on sale of available-for-sale investments

-



1,958











Income before income taxes

63,400



42,809 Income tax expenses

(10,173)



(6,581)











Net income

53,227



36,228











Other comprehensive income (loss)









Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income

(24)



(15) taxes



Unrealized holding gains on available-for-sale securities,

-



1,664 net of nil and RMB294 income taxes for the three months



ended March 31, 2019 and 2018



Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains on available-

-



(1,664) for-sale securities realized in net income, net of nil and



RMB294 income taxes for the three months ended March



31, 2019 and 2018















Total comprehensive income

53,203



36,213

