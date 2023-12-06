China Institute and CGTN Collaborate for Keynote Speech at the 2023 Understanding China Conference

News provided by

China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy

06 Dec, 2023, 02:27 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy ("CIIDS"), in collaboration with CGTN, is set to host the Understanding China Keynote Speech at the 2023 Understanding China Conference, which took place in Guangzhou from December 1 to 3.

Continue Reading
Mushahid Hussain Syed, chairman of the Defense Committee of the Pakistani Senate, shared a nostalgic look back at his 1970s visit to China during his keynote at the 2023 Understanding China Conference in Guangzhou. He went through the historical roots of cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan, and the transformative impact of the "Belt and Road" initiative and its main project, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, on the nation's economy, society, and quality of life
Mushahid Hussain Syed, chairman of the Defense Committee of the Pakistani Senate, shared a nostalgic look back at his 1970s visit to China during his keynote at the 2023 Understanding China Conference in Guangzhou. He went through the historical roots of cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan, and the transformative impact of the "Belt and Road" initiative and its main project, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, on the nation's economy, society, and quality of life

The Understanding China Keynote Speech event is an opportunity for speakers from various backgrounds to discuss themes such as mutual learning between civilizations, technological innovation, cultural exchanges, and green development. They also share their personal experiences of China's modernization, providing a multi-field and three-dimensional perspective.

  • Yves Leterme, former Belgian Prime Minister, emphasized the significance of strong China-EU relations for the world's future advancement, supporting an open and inclusive attitude with a continuous deepening of exchanges and a boost in mutual understanding.
  • Moon Chung-in, chairman of Sejong Institute in South Korea, noted a divide in South Korean attitudes towards China's rise. He advises China to foster relationships and enhance its global interactions to show the world its true nature.
  • Martin Jacques, senior fellow at the Department of Politics and International Studies at the University of Cambridge, assessed China's progression over the past 70 years, convincingly explained why the future "China" will still be China.
  • Vikram Channa, vice president of Content at Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific, shared his insights from over two decades of filming documentaries in China.
  • Drawing from his own experiences in Alibaba Cloud R&D, Wang Jian, academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, expressed his aspiration to utilize technology to bring young people together and shape a brighter future.

The Conference also ran a unique forum, Stories as Bridges: Teenagers and Understanding China, concurrently. Distinguished experts and scholars from China, the UK, the US, and Belarus, as well as international students in China, convened to discuss how teenagers can communicate effectively. 

Hu Min, the forum's convener and the director of the China Story Research Institute of CIIDS, also the founder and CEO of New Channel International Education Group, introduced a three-pronged strategy for "understanding China" at the forum. This strategy aims to enhance the understanding of China among its citizens, particularly the youth, to provide the world with an authentic view of China, and to encourage global sharing of knowledge and understanding about China.

SOURCE China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy

Also from this source

The 2023 Understanding China Conference: Gathering and Revealing Diverse Insights on Convergence of Interests for a Shared Future

The 2023 Understanding China Conference: Gathering and Revealing Diverse Insights on Convergence of Interests for a Shared Future

The 2023 Understanding China Conference ("the Conference"), a prestigious event hosted by the China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy,...
The 2023 Understanding China Conference: Gathering and Revealing Diverse Insights on Convergence of Interests for a Shared Future

The 2023 Understanding China Conference: Gathering and Revealing Diverse Insights on Convergence of Interests for a Shared Future

The 2023 Understanding China Conference ("the Conference"), a prestigious event hosted by the China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.