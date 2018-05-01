China Institute and Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund Partner to Present the 2018 China Fashion Gala

The 2018 Gala will be hosted by Yue-Sai Kan, President of China Beauty Charity Fund, and James Heimowitz, President of China Institute. Abigail Posner, Head of Strategy at Google's Brand Unit, will be the Master of Ceremonies. Proceeds will support the Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund Scholarship at the Fashion Institute of Technology, as well as China Institute's new Fashion Initiative and Fashion Design Competition Award. The evening will also feature a cocktail reception, dinner, awards ceremony, auction, and presentation by contemporary Chinese photographer, Sun Jun. Sun, whose elegant fashion photographs marry rich imperial and historical imagery with modern design, has been praised as China's "poet-photographer."

The highlight of the evening will be a full-length couture fashion show by designer Grace Chen, who has helped to establish the iconic image of modern Chinese women worldwide. Chen graduated in 1996 from the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she was the first alumnus for mainland China. Chen spent 15 years working with leading fashion brands in New York and Los Angeles before returning to China to set up her label in 2009. The China Fashion Gala marks an important milestone, as the international recognition of Grace Chen comes full circle.

The evening will also feature a special dance performance by Miss Universe China 2011, Roseline Luo; Miss Universe China 2012, Diana Xu; Miss Universe China 2013, Jin Ye; Miss Universe China 2014, Karen Hu; Miss Universe China 2015, Jessica Xue; and Miss Universe China 2016, Joyce Li.

"We are thrilled to co-present the China Fashion Gala again this year, and to support our newly established China Fashion Initiative," said China Institute's SVP and Chief Development Officer Andrea Sanseverino Galan. "With the increasing and undeniable global influence of Chinese art and aesthetics, we're delighted to shine a light on the individuals who have helped position Chinese fashion on the world stage and to provide a platform for the young talent that will continue to do so in the future."

The Gala is sponsored by lead partner UNIPX Media, Conair and Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

To learn more about China Institute or to purchase tickets to the China Fashion Gala, please visit https://www.chinainstitute.org/join-support/special-events/2018-china-fashion-gala/.

About The Honorees

Christian Louboutin

Louboutin's designs are unique and instantly recognizable, thanks in part to his signature red lacquered soles. With a prolific collection of women's and men's shoes, day and evening handbags and small leather goods, Christian Louboutin now counts more than one hundred boutiques around the world. One of the founding advisors for the China Fashion Gala, Louboutin has long supported the development of emerging Chinese talent and the promotion of China's fashion influence.

Alessandro Bastagli (Shanghai Tang)

Florentine-born Alessandro Bastagli – entrepreneur, art patron and collector – has been working in the world of fashion for over forty years. In 2017, he took over Hong Kong fashion house Shanghai Tang of which he is now Executive Chairman. His personal and professional career began in the 1970s, starting from the best-known products of his home area – leather goods, footwear, and accessories. In the 1980s, this led him to prêt-à-porter and high fashion during the most intense and fruitful years of "Made in Italy." He was part of fashion's "golden era," working with Gianni Versace for whom he coordinated the opening of the international retail network starting from the first Gianni Versace Boutique in the Mandarin Hotel, Singapore. He has been traveling to the Far East for a very long time and has become fully acquainted with its rituals, its places, and its arts, which he collects.

Massimiliano Giornetti (Shanghai Tang)

Giornetti attended the fashion design course at the Polimoda International Institute of Fashion Design & Marketing in Florence in conjunction with the London College of Fashion and the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. After spending more than 15 years with Ferragamo, where he most recently served as Creative Director, he joined Hong Kong-based Shanghai Tang in 2018. His first collection for the brand, Fall/Winter 2018-19, was presented at Milano Moda Donna in February. His passion for Chinese art and textiles has brought out the best of many inspirations and artistic suggestions, translating their meanings into the strong pieces of modernity and creative dynamism that we see today.

Tiffany & Co.

Founded in New York in 1837, Tiffany & Co. is the world's premier jeweler and America's house of design. An iconic brand with a rich and storied heritage, Tiffany is a global manufacturer and retailer of jewelry and luxury accessories. The company operates more than 300 TIFFANY & CO. stores in more than 20 countries.

Maggie Q

Maggie Q is an actress and human rights activist. She stars as F.B.I Agent Hannah Wells on ABC's hit drama "Designated Survivor," which is currently in its second season. Maggie is well known for her starring roles in the CW's "Nikita," CBS' drama thriller series "Stalker" and films such as "Divergent" and "Allegiant." Maggie is a native of Honolulu, Hawaii. She is an animal and human rights activist through her support of programs such as PETA, Best Friends, WildAid, Kageno and the Washington D.C. based PCRM (Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine).

About China Institute

China Institute advances a deeper understanding of China through programs in education, culture, art, and business. China Institute is the go-to resource on China—from ancient art to today's business landscape and its rapidly shifting culture. Our programs, school, and gallery exhibitions bring to life the depth, complexity and dynamism of China. Founded in 1926 by Chinese reformers Hu Shi, K.P. Wen, and John Dewey, China Institute is the oldest bicultural, non-profit organization in America to focus exclusively on China.

About Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund

China Beauty Charity Fund ("CBCF") was established in 2011 in honor of Yue-Sai Kan by the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation, one of the most important and trusted charitable foundations in China. The word "beauty" in Chinese embodies caring, giving, honesty and beautification of the human spirit. True to this spirit, CBCF is dedicated to the betterment and advancement of women and children through education, health and cultural programs worldwide. Since its establishment, CBCF has raised more than 3 million USD to fund cleft lip and palate surgeries, provide free medical supplies to underserved regions in China, and to provide scholarships for Chinese students in arts and design. In 2018, CBCF is officially renamed the Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-institute-and-yue-sai-kan-china-beauty-charity-fund-partner-to-present-the-2018-china-fashion-gala-300640253.html

