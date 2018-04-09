China Institute Convenes U.S. and Chinese CEOs to Discuss U.S.-China Relations in the New World Order

Historically, business has been the ballast that has anchored the U.S.-China relationship during difficult times, but frustration is rising, and there is growing concern about the overall health of the bilateral relationship. In this complex new era for U.S.-China relations, the Executive Summit will examine challenges in both countries and explore opportunities for American and Chinese businesses to work together.

"The conference takes place at a time of great uncertainty. As the United States promotes its America First policy, and China expands its global influence through One Belt One Road, nationalist and populist sentiments in both countries are on the rise," said China Institute President James Heimowitz. "It's increasingly important to find practical ways in which businesses can flourish and work together, underpinning the world's most important bilateral relationship. This conference aims to add nuance to a conversation that is too often portrayed in black and white terms."

Speakers at the Summit include:

Under Secretary of Commerce Gilbert B. Kaplan , on the state of manufacturing in the United States

In addition, the Summit, which will be at the Harvard Club of New York, will convene three panel discussions:

Chinese Investments in the United States : Opportunities and Challenges on Both Sides

: Opportunities and Challenges on Both Sides From Green to Gold: Finding Opportunity in China's Sustainable Future

From Artificial Intelligence to Education and Bio Tech: The Next Big China Opportunities

Other speakers include: Scott Pattison, President, U.S. National Governors Association; Sing Wang, former CEO, TPG China, CEO, SM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation; Winston Ma, former Managing Director, CIC, CEO, China Silkroad Investment Capital; Pin Ni, President, Wanxiang USA; Daniel Rosen, Rhodium Group founder; and Ning Yuan, President, China Construction America.

China Institute is partnering with the U.S. National Governors Association and China-U.S. Exchange Foundation for this conference. Media partners are Bloomberg, the South China Morning Post, and China Business News (Yicai Global).

For more information on the Executive Summit and registration details, please visit China Institute's Website.

About China Institute

China Institute advances a deeper understanding of China through programs in education, culture, art, and business. China Institute is the go-to resource on China—from ancient art to today's business landscape and its rapidly shifting culture. Our programs, school, and gallery exhibitions bring to life the depth, complexity and dynamism of China. Founded in 1926 by Chinese reformers Hu Shi, K.P. Wen, and John Dewey, China Institute is the oldest bicultural, non-profit organization in America to focus exclusively on China.

