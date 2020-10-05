China Institute Offers a Pragmatic Way Forward for the U.S. and China

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding Success in an Age of Crisis, the China Institute Executive Summit (October 13-15) will put forward new strategies for U.S. and Chinese businesses to navigate current challenges.

As America gears up for a pivotal election, leading American and Chinese decision-makers will come together over three consecutive mornings to map out business strategies at a time when relations between the two countries have become increasingly fraught. The summit will demystify new economic policies and opportunities and explore how business can create a new path forward for US-China engagement.

Keynote speakers include:

Guangyao Zh u , State Counsellor, China ; Former Vice Minister Finance

, State Counsellor, ; Former Vice Minister Finance Rick Snyder , former Michigan Governor

, former Governor Christopher Hui , Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Hong Kong SAR

, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Hong Kong SAR Huiyao WANG , President, Center for China and Globalization

, President, Center for and Globalization Kai-Fu Lee , Founder, Sinovation

, Founder, Sinovation Paul Haenle , Director, Carnegie-Tsinghua Center

, Director, Carnegie-Tsinghua Center Weijian SHAN, CEO, PAG Group

"At this critical moment in the U.S.-China relationship, we are proud to convene such an important program. This is a truly exceptional group of business experts and thought leaders who will come together to provide both needed context and pragmatic strategies required to re-start the US-China dialogue," said James Heimowitz, President of China Institute.

Additional speakers include:

Craig Allen, President, U.S.-China Business Council; Anla Cheng, Founder/CEO, SupChina; Pin NI, President, Wanxiang America; Ambassador Stapleton Roy; Susan Shirk, Chair, 21st Century China Center; Francis Zoe, Partner White & Case; Scott Kronick, CEO, Ogilvy & Mather Asia; and many others.

Proceeds from the Executive Summit benefit China Institute, the oldest independent, non-profit organization in America to focus exclusively on China.

More information, including additional speakers and daily agendas: https://www.chinainstitute.org/center-for-business/executive-summit-2020

About China Institute

China Institute advances a deeper understanding of China through programs in education, culture, art and business. China Institute is the go-to resource on China – from ancient art to today's business landscape and its rapidly shifting culture. Its programs, school and gallery exhibitions bring to life the depth, complexity and dynamism of China. Founded in 1926 by Chinese reformers Hu Shi and K.P. Wen and educators Paul Monroe and John Dewey, China Institute is the oldest independent, non-profit organization in America to focus exclusively on China.

Contact:

Jeremy Willinger

[email protected]

SOURCE China Institute in America

Related Links

http://www.chinainstitute.org

