China Insulin Glargine Market, 2018-2022 - Sales Value of Insulin Glargine has Been Growing Since it Entered China and Exceeded CNY 800 Million in 2017

With the development of China's economy, the improvement of residents' living standard, the change of lifestyle and the aging of population, diabetes is seeing a rising prevalence and has become the third most serious chronic disease that threatens human health next to tumors and cardiovascular diseases.

According to WHO's data, there are about 110 million diabetics in China, about 1/10 of China's adults. And the number will increase to 150 million in 2040 if no swift actions are taken to reduce the risk factors such as unhealthy diet and lack of exercises. The rapid growth of diabetes has placed a heavy burden on China's social and economic development.

Insulin Glargine is the first long-acting insulin produced by simulating recombinant DNA technology. It was approved to be put into use by FDA in Apr. 2000 and then by the European Agency for the Evaluation of Medicinal Products (EMEA) in Jun. 2000. The sales value has been growing since Insulin Glargine entered China and exceeded CNY 800 million in 2017.

In China, the third generation of insulin is still under promotion. Due to the relatively high price, it has not yet dominated the market. The second and third generations of insulin will form a market pattern of dislocation competition.

Because Insulin Glargine is mainly produced by genetic engineering methods, the threshold of production technology is relatively high. Compared with other genetic engineering drugs, insulin is of large demand and comparatively cheap. Hence manufacturers must attain an industrial production of large scale, low cost and mature technology to gain profits. At present, the Chinese market is dominated by Aventis Behring's brand-name drug and the generic drugs of Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals and Zhuhai United Laboratories Co., Ltd. However, it is expected that the market pattern in China will change in the next few years as some domestic enterprises are speeding up the development of generic Lantus.

According to the researcher, the incidence of diabetes keeps increasing in China with the improvement of people's living standard and the change of lifestyle, which expands the diabetes drug market year by year. The market size of diabetes drugs in China exceeded CNY 30 billion in 2017. The third-generation insulin products have been technically improved, reduced some shortcomings of the second-generation products, and effectively shortened the treatment time. They are expected to completely replace the second-generation insulin in the future. It is foreseeable that Insulin Glargine is the product with most growth potential among the three generations of insulin products in China, and its market size will continue to grow from 2018 to 2022.





Topics Covered:

Development environment of Insulin Glargine

Supply of and demand for Insulin Glargine in China

Major Insulin Glargine manufacturers in China

Prices of Insulin Glargine in China

Factors influencing the development of the Chinese Insulin Glargine market from 2018 to 2022

Prospect of the Chinese Insulin Glargine market from 2018 to 2022

Key Topics Covered:





1 Relevant Concepts of Insulin Glargine



1.1 Indications for Insulin Glargine



1.2 Development History of Insulin Glargine in China



1.3 Patents and Government Approval on Insulin Glargine in China







2 Sales of Insulin Glargine in China, 2013-2017



2.1 Sales Value of Insulin Glargine



2.1.1 Overall Sales Value



2.1.2 Sales Value by Region



2.2 Sales Volume of Insulin Glargine



2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume



2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region



2.3 Sales of Insulin Glargine by Dosage Form in China, 2013-2017







3 Analysis on Major Insulin Glargine Manufacturers in China, 2013-2017



3.1 Analysis on Market Share of Major Insulin Glargine Manufacturers



3.1.1 Market Share by Sales Value



3.1.2 Market Share by Sales Volume



3.2 Aventis Behring



3.2.1 Enterprise Profile



3.2.2 Sales of Aventis Behring's Insulin Glargine in China



3.3 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals



3.3.1 Enterprise Profile



3.3.2 Sales of Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals' Insulin Glargine in China



3.4 Zhuhai United Laboratories Co., Ltd.



3.4.1 Enterprise Profile



3.4.2 Sales of Zhuhai United Laboratories Co., Ltd.'s Insulin Glargine in China







4 Prices of Different Manufacturers' Insulin Glargine in China, 2017-2018



4.1 Overview



4.2 Aventis Behring (Lantus)



4.3 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (Changxiulin)



4.4 Zhuhai United Laboratories Co., Ltd. (USLEN)







5 Prospect of Chinese Insulin Glargine Market, 2018-2022



5.1 Analysis on Factors Influencing Development



5.2 Forecast on Market Trend



5.3 Analysis on Generic Drugs in Development





