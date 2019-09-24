China International Boat Show 2020 is Coming

CIBS is the longest established show in Asia, and it covers all types of products in the whole boating industry chain. As the platinum member of IFBSO, CIBS keeps its faith to the mission under the support of witnesses, leaders and innovators of the domain.

The 24th session of CIBS, which concluded on June 23, 2019 with enormous success, witnessed the development and the prosperity of the industry.

The four-day exhibition was held in National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC, Shanghai) for the first time, and still attracted more than 600 exhibitors including the well-known brands Beneteau, Jeanneau, Suzuki, Honda, Mercury Marine, Palm Bay, Blue Whale Yacht, Vast Ocean, Ocean Mast, 3M, UFLEX, Hidea, Garmin, Raymond, Parsun, etc. With the exhibition at 55,000m2 area and gathering 35,000 visitors from 85 countries, CIBS2019 indeed deserved the attention of several mainstream media outlets.

Real Boats

Real boats at CIBS include high-speed boats, official business boats, sailboats, fishing boats, motorboats and leisure boats. At CIBS2020, visitors wonder in a world consisting of both luxury boats and business boats, and different types of boats are presented to meet different demands of potential buyers, including sightseeing, fishing, doing business, etc.

Boat Equipment and Accessories

An excellent boat is a combination of millions of sophisticated and robust parts. Boat engines, boat spare parts, safety equipment, boat furniture & electrical appliances are being presented at the show besides the boats. Besides, there are also competitions and trainings, latest ideas on design, and services at CIBS2020. The equipment and accessories at CIBS have been attracting much attention and cover the whole boat industry chain. CIBS, as the B2B professional boat equipment exhibition and the favorite place for equipment enterprises to launch new products, is one of the most influential exhibition platforms in Asia, recognized by boat and equipment manufacturers.

The Lifestyle Show

The Lifestyle Show, which was derived from and co-located with CIBS, will launch in 2020 and include Water Sports, Lure Fishing, RV Camping, and Themed Travel as characteristic exhibition areas. Pools will be built on site and filled in with water so that activities like water polo, water yoga and lure fishing competitions will be easily held.

The Lifestyle Show 2019 totally introduced 150+ activities on site. In 2020, the Lifestyle Show will embark two more themed exhibition areas -- Outdoor Sports and Amusement Equipment, and will bring fantastic experiences to visitors.

CIBS2020 and the Lifestyle Show 2020 aim at building a platform that not only offers chances for business exchanging but also betters the lifestyle of boat enthusiasts. Attendees can explore more in the outdoor world, by boating, by lure fishing, by outdoor sporting and by travelling. In whichever way, everyone is fully welcomed to join us on CIBS2020.

Please visit http://www.boatshowchina.com/en-us/HOME for more information.

SOURCE UBM Sinoexpo (Sinoexpo Informa Markets)