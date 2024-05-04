China International Communications Group unveils culture-themed exhibition at Foire de Paris 2024

BEIJING, May 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Communication Corporation (CICG) unveiled the "Souffle d'Orient" exhibition at the Foire de Paris 2024 on May 1. This exhibition aims to showcase the rich history, enduring charm, and modern achievements of Chinese civilization, fostering deeper cultural exchange and mutual understanding between China and the rest of the world.

Chinese and foreign guests inaugurate the "Souffle d'Orient" exhibition at the Foire de Paris 2024 on May 1. [Photo / CICG]

Du Zhanyuan, president of CICG; Yang Xinyu, permanent representative of China to UNESCO; Philippe Folliot, senator of France and president of the Centrist Alliance; Vincent Montagne, president of the Syndicat National de l'Edition (French Publishers Association) and chairman of the Paris Book Fair; and Bénédicte Epinay, president of the Comité Colbert, attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition and delivered speeches. Yu Yunquan, vice president of CICG and president of Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS), and Wang Yin, cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in France, attended the opening ceremony. Also participating in the event were over a hundred representatives from the cultural, translation, publishing, and business communities of China and France. Liu Shuangyan, director of the International Cooperation Department of CICG, moderated the opening ceremony.

On the first day of its opening, the exhibition welcomed more than 10,000 visitors from France and other European countries. Notably, Paris' Mayor Anne Hidalgo was among the esteemed guests.

Du Zhanyuan underscored the deep cultural ties between China and France. He emphasized the importance of cultural exchange in fostering understanding between the two nations, especially as the year 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism. Praising the exhibition's innovative approach, Du noted its blend of cultural exhibits, artistic performances, cultural and creative products, and cultural entertainment experiences. This, he explained, tells the long history of China, the unique charm of Chinese culture, and the modern achievements of Chinese civilization and provides a convenient lens to deepen the understanding of international visitors about China in the new era. Du reaffirmed CICG's commitment to expanding cultural exchanges and fostering mutual understanding, which he believes will inject new cultural vitality into the friendly cooperation between the two countries and contribute to the peaceful development of the world.

Yang Xinyu underscored the importance of culture in enriching lives and promoting inclusive, innovative, and resilient societies. She applauded the exhibition for showcasing the beauty of China through cultural relics from UNESCO's World Heritage Sites, as well as demonstrations of traditional craftsmanship. This, Yang noted, highlights the vitality and influence of Chinese culture, evident in popular cultural products, inspiring cultural ideas, and subtle daily life inspirations.

Philippe Folliot in his speech looked back at the moments of friendly exchanges between China and France over the past 60 years. He said that cultural exchanges have become ballasts for bilateral collaboration and dialogue. He emphasized the exhibition's role in fostering intercultural dialogue and mutual respect.

Vincent Montagne emphasized the importance of books as vehicles for cultural exchange and dialogues between different civilizations. He commended the exhibition for showcasing China's cultural heritage and providing a platform for cross-cultural understanding. He also expressed optimism for enhanced cooperation between the publishing industries of China and France.

Bénédicte Epinay in her speech expressed a desire to strengthen dialogue between Chinese and French handicraft artists. This, she believes, will deepen understanding between Eastern and Western civilizations and enabling more fruitful cooperation and exchanges between China and France.

The exhibition features four sections: the Chinese Civilization Exhibition Area, the Central Activity Area, the Beijing Culture Exhibition Area, and the Specialty Culture Exhibition Area. These sections showcase a variety of iconic cultural elements, including the Central Plains culture, the Hehe Culture, the Yellow River culture, the Yangtze River culture, and the Greater Bay Area culture, ethnic minority cultures, and the Chinese dragon. It also exhibits brand events and cultural products, including the Orchid Awards, Chinese Keywords, China-France Dialogue, Beijing Culture Forum, and the Hehe Culture Global Forum. Alongside the exhibition, there are thematic promotion events such as Beijing Theme Day, National Museum Theme Day, Shandong Theme Day, as well as a series of cultural exchange activities, including the "Beijing Meets Paris" Dual-City Story Dialogue and the China-France Dialogue on Promoting the Exchange and Mutual Learning of Civilizations.

The exhibition showcases about 600 varieties and 2,000 unique exhibits under four categories: thematic books, bronze and porcelain wares, arts and crafts, and cultural and creative products. Thematic books include the multilingual "Chinese Keywords" series, the China Library series, the Four Great Classical Novels series, the Hehe Culture series, and the Yangtze River Culture series. Bronze and porcelain ware exhibits included the Four-goat Square Zun, Jun ware from Henan, Meipu celadon, Zhengshang ware, Guan ware, and Ru ware. Chinese character artworks and flower-and-bird paintings using Henan Bian embroidery techniques are representative artistic works. Cultural and creative products include dragon-costume wearing Bing Dwen Dwen, Beijing silk figurines, the mascot of the Grand Canal Baxia, Taizhou embroidery, and Jungar egg carving. The exhibition also featured traditional Chinese folk music performances, folk songs in desert areas, and tea culture experiences.

The 12-day exhibition is organized by CICG, undertaken by the ACCWS, co-organized by China International Book Trading Corporation, Foreign Languages Press (FLP), and Beijing Bosheng International Cultural Exchange Co., Ltd, and supported by the Chinese Embassy in France.

Adding depth to the showcase were three national cultural institutions, namely, the National Museum of China, China Public Relations Association, and Poly Culture Group.

Nine publicity and cultural departments from Beijing, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Shanxi, Taizhou (Zhejiang), Chuxiong (Yunnan), and Jungar Banner (Erdos, Inner Mongolia) also participated. Notably, CICG affiliates ACCWS and FLP, alongside think tanks and publishing institutions, further enriched the exhibition.

Founded in 1904, the Foire de Paris, known initially as the Exposition Universelle, is one of the world's most prestigious and comprehensive exhibitions, serving as a platform showcasing national images and promoting global cultures.

