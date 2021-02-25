China International Import Expo welcomes more consumer goods companies

At CIIE, businesses can showcase their Asian and global product debuts. The third edition unveiled 411 new products, technologies and services, 73 of which made their global debut. Tentative deals worth $72.62 billion for one-year purchases of goods and services were agreed to at the event.

Among the six exhibition sections of last year's CIIE, the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area was described as the most beautiful and the most popular, according to the "Report on the Media Coverage and Influence of the Third China International Import Expo" released in January 2021.

The biggest names in the global consumer goods industry, such as the Swiss luxury brand Richemont, New York-based luxury house Tapestry, world-renowned jewelry and accessories brand Swarovski, and Italy's fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana attended the CIIE last year.

Over the past three editions, catering to the increasing demand from global businesses, the scale of the exhibition area has continued to grow, from 30,000 square meters in 2018 to 90,000 square meters in 2020.

Many companies report seeing solid results through attending this global trade fair. It was through the expo that third-time exhibitor L'Oréal introduced its new brand, which was ranked No 1 in the international popular makeup category during the 2020 Tmall 618 Mid-year Shopping Festival.

The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area of the fourth CIIE is expected to span 90,000 square meters. Themed "Create a Better and Healthy Life Together", the area will be divided into five sections - Intelligent Life and Household Appliances, Sporting Goods and Events, Beauty and Cosmetics, Household Articles and Decoration Design, and Fashion Trends and Works of Art.

Following the three objectives of offering new lifestyle products, introducing smart technology, and exhibiting the latest fashion items, the area aims to gather brands from across the world to launch new products and create global fashion trends.

