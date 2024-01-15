China International Import Expo welcomes more global firms to explore vast opportunities

News provided by

CIIE

15 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) will kick off another series of global roadshows from January 15 to 24 in Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia, and invite more local businesses to participate in CIIE 2024 and embrace the vast Chinese market.

At a CIIE promotional seminar held in Geneva, Switzerland on December 6, the CIIE Bureau signed an MOU with the Swiss Center regarding the participation of more Swiss businesses, especially SMEs, at the seventh edition of the expo.

Continue Reading
The sixth China International Import Expo was successfully held in Shanghai from Nov 5-10, 2023
The sixth China International Import Expo was successfully held in Shanghai from Nov 5-10, 2023

"The CIIE demonstrates China's support for the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," said Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau. "It aims to help global companies, especially those from least developed and developing countries, unlock trade potential and seize market opportunities."

The sixth CIIE saw fruitful results. As the world's first national-level import-themed expo, the annual CIIE has been hailed by many as a great platform to showcase innovation, engage with stakeholders, and exchange ideas.

The sixth CIIE, which concluded on November 10, 2023 in Shanghai, welcomed participants from 154 countries, regions and international organizations, and yielded record-breaking deals. The value of intended deals inked during the six-day expo was $78.41 billion, 6.7 percent higher than the previous year.

More than 3,400 enterprises, including 289 of the world's top 500 enterprises and industry giants, showed off 442 new technologies, products, and services at the Business Exhibition.

Take Vietnam for example. Statistics show that Vietnamese companies have attracted tens of thousands of representatives from both Chinese and foreign companies and witnessed a turnover of exhibits exceeding $50 million at each edition of the expo. At CIIE 2023, many professional visitors were impressed by Vietnam's extensive exhibit of local goods, which included coffee, durians, rice, dried fruits, and handicrafts.

The Country Exhibition allowed 72 countries and international organizations to showcase their scientific and technological achievements, culture and art.

The sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum set sights on tackling worldwide challenges. As a crucial part of the expo, the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum, also known as Hongqiao Forum, had a record attendance of more than 8,000 participants.

High-profile government officials, Nobel Prize laureates, academicians, and a host of senior executives of industrial pacesetters from home and abroad were invited to discuss global openness.

The World Openness Report 2023 was released during the event, during which the latest World Openness Index was also revealed.

The fact that international organizations such as the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and International Trade Center (ITC) co-hosted a record number of sub-forums was another highlight of the sixth Hongqiao Forum.

"The Hongqiao Forum is showing increasingly extensive influence worldwide. We regard the forum as a premier platform to enhance global communication and promote sustainable development," said Wang Dawei, economics affairs officer at UNCTAD.

Come and join us! So far, more than 200 companies, including industry players and SMEs, have already booked over 100,000 square meters of exhibition area for the seventh CIIE, which is scheduled to take place from November 5 to 10, 2024. Grab your spot now at:
https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en&from=press

Contact：Ms. Cui Yan
Tel.：0086-21-968888
Email：[email protected] 
Website：http://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/ 
Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/ciieonline
Twitter：https://twitter.com/ciieonline

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938442/CIIE_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316597/ciie_pic.jpg

SOURCE CIIE

Also from this source

La sexta CIIE concluye con una cosecha abundante

La sexta CIIE concluye con una cosecha abundante

La sexta Exposición Internacional de Importación de China (CIIE), que concluyó el 10 de noviembre, fue otro acontecimiento fructífero, ya que el...
The sixth CIIE concludes with a bumper harvest

The sixth CIIE concludes with a bumper harvest

The sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which concluded on November 10, was another fruitful event as the value of intended deals reached...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.