China International Optoelectronic Exposition showcases how light-based technologies are changing our lives

The establishment of CIOE base on the strong belief that light will bring benefit to human society in every aspect for being reproducible and clean energy. With the development of the light-based technologies, human beings now are enjoying more advanced health care, security and protection, and intelligent manufacturing than ever. It's also obvious when we use a smart phone to connect with a friend thousands of miles away, or we watch a nice movie on a bigger screen, and even when we install a brighter light bulb with less electricity consuming in our studies, all the credit is actually given to the application of light-based technologies.

CIOE, starting from 1999, has already developed as China's largest optoelectronic and photonics event, covering the entire ecosystem of the light-based technologies industry. With more than 1,900 exhibitors and more than 800+ presentations in concurrent forums, insightful foreseeable life style changing by light-technologies are noticeable:

The disruptive technology Si photonics is on the tipping point taking leverage of semiconductors manufacturing to integrate optical functions at the wafer level. It is driven by data centers at this moment but other applications such as 5G, sensors, automotive are looming on the horizon.

LiDAR for automotive is a hot topic. It is believed that robotic vehicles and robot taxis will open the way to the use of LiDAR technology to other vehicles.

After Apple paved the way for 3D sensing in smart phones, more mobile phone companies will be integrating this application in their smart phones.

Uncooled infrared imaging applications keeps growing with more usages in automotive, surveillance and next: smart buildings.

All these light-based technologies are going to change our current lives by offering us better communications, smarter mobile phone, better transportation and a safer and smarter home.

With more than 20 years' experience devoted to Light, CIOE 2020 will be moving to the new venue - Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, presenting to the world a bigger one-stop platform consisting of exhibition, conferences and factory visit focusing on optoelectronic and photonics. Under the support and help of IYL, CIOE will continue to present the latest light-based technologies and products and display how light is benefiting our lives to the light community.

About CIOE

Established in 1999, CIOE is the leading show of its kind in the world featuring over 1,900 optoelectronic companies and their latest products in Shenzhen. CIOE 2020 will be moving to Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center with 160,000 sqm exhibition area. There are 7 concurrent sub-expos focusing on Optical Communications, Lasers, Infrared Applications, Precision Optics, Lens and Camera Module, Data Center, Optoelectronic Sensors and Photonics Innovations. The event is an annual gathering for the global optoelectronic professionals to network with business partners and discover the future trends. It is also a meeting place where you could meet your customer, partners and suppliers under one roof.

