China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS), Asia's Largest Vending Show, Is in Place, Set Up and Ready to Go

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Apr 26th, at 9.30am, industry leaders and association representatives will attend the opening ceremony of CVS 2018 - the second largest of its kind in the world.
After years of continuous growth - and a 35% increase in visitor growth from 2017 - CVS is now the place to get all the resources you require to achieve your business goals and to fulfil the needs of the entire convenience services industry. And this year, around 200 exhibitors and vendors will bring their technology and products to the event.
For 2018, CVS will take place concurrently and is collocated with Shanghai Franchise Expo and C-star. As the official satellite show of EuroShop, the world's No.1 Retail Trade Fair, C-star presents the latest developments in global retail industry.
As the industry's most valuable self-service and retail trade fair, this partnership will allow CVS and C-star to explore massive new business opportunities, enabling the connection of upstream and downstream retail industries by integrating their resources, strengths, exhibitors and audience relationship.
In addition, an international Smart Retail Forum will be held from April 27 to April 28, where about 30 speakers from leading companies and associations both domestic and overseas will share their insights and knowledge about the non-stop innovating industry - thereby bringing real changes and innovations to global retail business.
