China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS), Asia's Largest Vending Show, Is in Place, Set Up and Ready to Go

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Apr 26th, at 9.30am, industry leaders and association representatives will attend the opening ceremony of CVS 2018 - the second largest of its kind in the world.

After years of continuous growth - and a 35% increase in visitor growth from 2017 - CVS is now the place to get all the resources you require to achieve your business goals and to fulfil the needs of the entire convenience services industry. And this year, around 200 exhibitors and vendors will bring their technology and products to the event.