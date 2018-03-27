China JING Liqueur, a Hit at ProWein Trade Fair

About 6,700 commercial tenants from 61 countries and regions attended the three-day fair, exhibiting wines, sparkling wines and spirits produced in 300 areas across the globe. Eight-five percent of the exhibitors were wine producers.

JING Liqueur attracted vintners from a dozen of countries in Europe and America. Vintners from Nordic countries such as Norway, Sweden and Finland showed great interest in cooperation as JING Liqueur passed the review of Systembolaget.

With honors from international wine competitions, certifications and entry permissions from global markets and its ever expanding popularity, JING Liqueur demonstrates its high quality and huge influence.

Many vintners from the United States and Canada had a high degree of recognition of traditional Chinese medicine and its curative effect. They showed great interest in the raw material samples of JING Liqueur, and appreciated it as it tasted "unique," "light" and "smooth."

Seeing the quality, brand influence and channel resources as well as market potential of JING Liqueur, many exhibitors actively sought partnership with its producer at the Fair.

Besides the raw materials that were on display, professional bartenders were also invited to make cocktails using JING Liqueur as base wine. A combination of oriental herbal flavor with western drinking habit brought a unique experience for fair-goers. A large number of overseas customers and vintners showed great interest in "JING cocktails".

Jing Brand Co., Ltd., founded in 1953, is a leader in China's health-care liqueur & spirits industry. Its revenue exceeded 1.6 billion U.S. dollars in 2017, with 800 million bottles of JING Liqueur sold worldwide. After over a decade of development, the company has entered more than 20 countries since 2016, especially in Southeast Asia. In the future it will continue its globalization strategy and expand its presence in the global market.

