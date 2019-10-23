China Jo-Jo Drugstores Hosts Reception of Member of the Standing Committee of Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee of PRC

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a healthcare provider in China, today announced that the Company hosted a reception for Mr. Jiangyong Zhou, Member of the Standing Committee of Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee, during the National 21st Electric Expo and National 4th Leisure Expo at Hangzhou International Expo Center on October 19th, 2019 (the "Expos").

The Company displayed Smart Medicine Box and Jiuzhou Health AIO (All-In-One) Machine during the Expos.

Smart Medicine Box is designed to bring convenience to our customers for solving common health problems and to provide health consultation and psychological supports to them at home.

Jiuzhou Health AlO (All-In-One) Machine is designed to provide online consultation and follow-up services to the machine users, allowing them to receive medical services around their homes.

Mr. Jiangyong Zhou visited the Company's exhibition hall and spoke highly of the Company's achievements in health innovation. Meanwhile, he reemphasized that retail pharmacies have made positive contributions to the construction of "Healthy China 2030."

Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, "It's our great honor to host a reception for Mr. Zhou. Under his support and the government's guidance, we will make our best efforts to continue our technological innovation and model innovation, integrate new retail, digital trade and enterprises matchmaking and build a one-stop e-commerce industrial ecological chain. Serving the society is an important mission of the Company and we will do the best to fulfill our social responsibilities."

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), is a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in China. Jo-Jo Drugstores currently operates retail drugstores and an online pharmacy. It is also a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies. In addition, Jo-Jo Drugstores cultivates herbs used for traditional Chinese medicine. For more information about the Company, please visit http://jiuzhou360.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

